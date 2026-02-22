Ford was the biggest car company in the world, now it’s losing nearly $4bn a month

Has there ever been a more unbelievable start to a calendar year? I think not. It’s not just the wet weather, woeful economy, weak or warmongering politicians and wicked actions of certain high-profile scumbags that have been creating havoc.

The car world has, for very different reasons, had its drama, too – largely due to China’s relentless march forward with a mix of capable, good-looking products that real-world buyers quite like and can actually afford. Meanwhile, a growing number of established but dithering car-producing countries and companies go backwards as they continue to stall on the electric car front; completely halt production; price themselves out of the market; sell far fewer cars… or commit all four of these potentially ruinous motor industry misdemeanours.

The USA – once the No.1 car producer in the world, but now only the ninth or 10th largest – has seen its favourite corporate son, Ford, suffer on two fronts. First, Uncle Henry’s half-hearted dabble in the hitherto unfamiliar business of EV design and production has failed to hit the spot. Next, BYD outsold Ford on the world stage.

The result of all this is that Ford endured a crippling $11.1 billion (£8.10bn) net loss in the final quarter of last year. Not since America’s Great Recession has the company lost so much wedge in such a short period. So, having just played his part in helping Ford burn the best part of four billion dollars a month at the back end of ‘25, what has President and CEO Jim Farley gone and done in recent days? He’s increased his workload by adding burgers to batteries after joining the Board of Directors at McDonald’s. Unbelievable… but true.