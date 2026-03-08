A new Geneva Motor Show-type event is coming to London, and it’s going to be huge

Goodbye and good riddance to the brutal, bleak, politically shambolic winter just gone. Hello and welcome to the warmer, lighter, generally safer spring and summer ahead of us.

The next six months should be the best, easiest and most enjoyable of the year for driving. But don’t forget, we and our passengers of voting age are circa 50 million-strong. To say that we have collective, but under-utilised political clout is a huge understatement.

So in addition to preparing your existing car – or even buying or leasing a new one – for the spring/summer, get ready for imminent local elections in parts of Britain and even the possibility of a General Election ahead of the scheduled cut-off point in 2029. Ballot boxes provide beleaguered, ripped-off car users with their best chance to tell politicians how badly they feel they’ve been treated, and what they’ll be demanding in the near future.

I’d love to give further good news by saying the Geneva Motor Show – once the greatest annual car exhibition on earth – is coming back from the dead. But I can’t. Because it isn’t.

But thanks to a plucky pair of entrepreneurs with years of auto-exhibition experience, a new Geneva-type show is scheduled for Britain around this time next year. Like the Swiss Palexpo, the chosen venue is colossal, concrete and a stone’s throw from a city airport.