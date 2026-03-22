The UK should be immune from a global fuel crisis, with our abundant natural resources

There hasn’t been a mere oil crisis this month. What we’ve witnessed is an oil, natural gas, humanitarian, environmental and financial catastrophe of biblical proportions.

Innocent civilians – many of them children – at the brutally bloody sharp end of the cruel, absurdly costly war in and around Iran are, of course, the people we should be most concerned about.

But from the relative safety of your car seat, armchair or aircraft pew, I’d urge you to do what I’ve done in recent days – take a long, hard look at the fuels we use daily, before thinking deeply about why, when, how, and at what cost, we use them.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Reliability of energy supplies is another problem. Destructive military actions by Russia, America and Iran in recent years and weeks bring a very different, far darker level of uncertainty and unreliability. We all know that the world’s motorists are dependent on oil tankers from the Middle East and elsewhere for the petrol and diesel in the fuel tanks of their vehicles. But who knew that so many of those ships were so utterly dependent on safe passage through the Straits of Hormuz? You know, the dangerous choke point that’s forced hundreds of them to give it a miss before dropping anchor for fear of being blown out of the water by an Iran in retaliation mode.