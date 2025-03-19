Looking to buy a used car in the London area? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve got a huge array of high quality used cars on offer at trusted dealers across the UK’s capital city and we can help you sell your old car in London, too.
Our selection of second-hand cars in London is constantly updated with new stock as it arrives with our dealer network. You’ll find cars of all types from all the top car brands, city cars to SUVs, sports cars to MPVs and estates. We’ve got low emissions used cars to beat the London ULEZ charge, used EVs and used hybrids in mild, full and plug-in flavours. They’re all ready and waiting in the London area just a few miles from your door.
Your ideal used car is just a few clicks away, whether you stick to driving in central London or regularly venture outside the M25, and below you’ll find a selection of just a few of the latest models to arrive in stock. If you need any help choosing a used car, our experts have compiled detailed used car buying guides and a whole catalogue of used car advice that will point you in the right direction.
Used cars in London under £5,000
2017 Ford
Fiesta
87,000 milesManualDiesel1.5LCash £4,995
2014 Ford
C-Max
62,000 milesManualDiesel1.6LCash £4,720
2018 SsangYong
Tivoli
73,300 milesManualPetrol1.6LCash £4,560
2017 Ford
Fiesta
85,000 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £4,295
2017 Ford
Fiesta
72,180 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £4,399
2017 Citroen
C1
66,599 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £4,199
2016 Peugeot
208
46,500 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £4,999
2011 Nissan
Qashqai
86,000 milesManualDiesel1.6LCash £4,298
2017 Ford
Fiesta
94,000 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £3,448
2017 Citroen
C1
40,000 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £4,895
2017 Toyota
Aygo
87,562 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £4,455
2009 Mercedes
A CLASS HATCHBACK
59,971 milesAutomaticPetrol1.7LCash £4,500
Used cars in London under £10,000
2017 Ford
B-Max
38,840 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £8,995
2019 Kia
Picanto
19,555 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £8,790
2015 Fiat
500
47,772 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £5,049
2020 Fiat
500
21,455 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £9,645
2022 Citroen
C3 Origin
86,898 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £8,995
2021 Citroen
C3 Origin
42,574 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £9,995
2014 Vauxhall
Corsa
38,500 milesAutomaticPetrol1.4LCash £7,995
2016 MINI
Countryman
71,842 milesManualDiesel2.0LCash £8,995
2018 Vauxhall
Corsa
42,668 milesManualPetrol1.4LCash £8,995
2018 MINI
3-Door Hatch
62,267 milesManualDiesel1.5LCash £6,995
2018 SEAT
Ibiza
77,185 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £9,495
2017 Honda
Jazz
52,106 milesManualPetrol1.3LCash £9,595
Used cars for sale in London under £15,000
2016 Lexus
IS
59,700 milesAutomaticPetrol2.5LCash £14,195
2019 Vauxhall
Mokka
11,268 milesAutomaticPetrol1.4LCash £14,120
2021 Ford
Fiesta
10,312 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £14,850
2017 Ford
Fiesta
25,572 milesAutomaticPetrol1.0LCash £11,495
2017 Ford
Focus
52,868 milesManualDiesel1.5LCash £11,350
2021 MG
MG 5 EV
12,587 milesAutomaticElectricCash £14,895
2021 Ford
Tourneo Connect
30,631 milesManualDiesel1.5LCash £14,945
2021 Vauxhall
Grandland X
16,210 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £13,829
2020 Renault
Captur
14,500 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £12,973
2022 Vauxhall
Corsa Electric
9,898 milesAutomaticElectricCash £12,995
2023 MG
ZS
21,720 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £14,995
2021 Ford
Fiesta
30,160 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £11,900
Used cars for sale in London under £20,000
2020 Peugeot
2008
37,515 milesAutomaticPetrol1.2LCash £15,200
2021 BMW
2 Series Active Tourer
27,893 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0LCash £15,800
2018 Audi
Q5
68,000 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0LCash £19,750
2019 Mercedes
GLC
69,000 milesAutomaticDiesel2.1LCash £18,650
2021 BMW
1 Series
39,900 milesAutomaticDiesel1.5LCash £19,990
2019 Mercedes
GLC
61,000 milesAutomaticDiesel2.1LCash £18,945
2021 Audi
A6 Avant
79,000 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0LCash £19,995
2020 BMW
4 Series Gran Coupe
62,000 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0LCash £16,925
2023 Hyundai
Tucson
29,208 milesAutomaticPetrol1.6LCash £18,700
2023 Ford
Puma
12,982 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £18,600
2022 Nissan
Qashqai
50,182 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3LCash £16,497
2023 Skoda
Octavia
36,776 milesAutomaticPetrol1.4LCash £16,497