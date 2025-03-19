Looking to buy a used car in the London area? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve got a huge array of high quality used cars on offer at trusted dealers across the UK’s capital city and we can help you sell your old car in London, too.

Our selection of second-hand cars in London is constantly updated with new stock as it arrives with our dealer network. You’ll find cars of all types from all the top car brands, city cars to SUVs, sports cars to MPVs and estates. We’ve got low emissions used cars to beat the London ULEZ charge, used EVs and used hybrids in mild, full and plug-in flavours. They’re all ready and waiting in the London area just a few miles from your door.

Your ideal used car is just a few clicks away, whether you stick to driving in central London or regularly venture outside the M25, and below you’ll find a selection of just a few of the latest models to arrive in stock. If you need any help choosing a used car, our experts have compiled detailed used car buying guides and a whole catalogue of used car advice that will point you in the right direction.