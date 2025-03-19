Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car

Looking to buy a used car in the London area? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve got a huge array of high quality used cars on offer at trusted dealers across the UK’s capital city and we can help you sell your old car in London, too. 

Our selection of second-hand cars in London is constantly updated with new stock as it arrives with our dealer network. You’ll find cars of all types from all the top car brands, city cars to SUVs, sports cars to MPVs and estates. We’ve got low emissions used cars to beat the London ULEZ charge, used EVs and used hybrids in mild, full and plug-in flavours. They’re all ready and waiting in the London area just a few miles from your door. 

Your ideal used car is just a few clicks away, whether you stick to driving in central London or regularly venture outside the M25, and below you’ll find a selection of just a few of the latest models to arrive in stock. If you need any help choosing a used car, our experts have compiled detailed used car buying guides and a whole catalogue of used car advice that will point you in the right direction. 

Used cars in London under £5,000

Fiesta

2017 Ford

Fiesta

87,000 milesManualDiesel1.5L

Cash £4,995
View Fiesta
C-Max

2014 Ford

C-Max

62,000 milesManualDiesel1.6L

Cash £4,720
View C-Max
Tivoli

2018 SsangYong

Tivoli

73,300 milesManualPetrol1.6L

Cash £4,560
View Tivoli
Fiesta

2017 Ford

Fiesta

85,000 milesManualPetrol1.2L

Cash £4,295
View Fiesta
Fiesta

2017 Ford

Fiesta

72,180 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £4,399
View Fiesta
C1

2017 Citroen

C1

66,599 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £4,199
View C1
208

2016 Peugeot

208

46,500 milesManualPetrol1.2L

Cash £4,999
View 208
Qashqai

2011 Nissan

Qashqai

86,000 milesManualDiesel1.6L

Cash £4,298
View Qashqai
Fiesta

2017 Ford

Fiesta

94,000 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £3,448
View Fiesta
C1

2017 Citroen

C1

40,000 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £4,895
View C1
Aygo

2017 Toyota

Aygo

87,562 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £4,455
View Aygo
A CLASS HATCHBACK

2009 Mercedes

A CLASS HATCHBACK

59,971 milesAutomaticPetrol1.7L

Cash £4,500
View A CLASS HATCHBACK

Used cars in London under £10,000

B-Max

2017 Ford

B-Max

38,840 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £8,995
View B-Max
Picanto

2019 Kia

Picanto

19,555 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £8,790
View Picanto
500

2015 Fiat

500

47,772 milesManualPetrol1.2L

Cash £5,049
View 500
500

2020 Fiat

500

21,455 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £9,645
View 500
C3 Origin

2022 Citroen

C3 Origin

86,898 milesManualPetrol1.2L

Cash £8,995
View C3 Origin
C3 Origin

2021 Citroen

C3 Origin

42,574 milesManualPetrol1.2L

Cash £9,995
View C3 Origin
Corsa

2014 Vauxhall

Corsa

38,500 milesAutomaticPetrol1.4L

Cash £7,995
View Corsa
Countryman

2016 MINI

Countryman

71,842 milesManualDiesel2.0L

Cash £8,995
View Countryman
Corsa

2018 Vauxhall

Corsa

42,668 milesManualPetrol1.4L

Cash £8,995
View Corsa
3-Door Hatch

2018 MINI

3-Door Hatch

62,267 milesManualDiesel1.5L

Cash £6,995
View 3-Door Hatch
Ibiza

2018 SEAT

Ibiza

77,185 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £9,495
View Ibiza
Jazz

2017 Honda

Jazz

52,106 milesManualPetrol1.3L

Cash £9,595
View Jazz

Used cars for sale in London under £15,000

IS

2016 Lexus

IS

59,700 milesAutomaticPetrol2.5L

Cash £14,195
View IS
Mokka

2019 Vauxhall

Mokka

11,268 milesAutomaticPetrol1.4L

Cash £14,120
View Mokka
Fiesta

2021 Ford

Fiesta

10,312 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £14,850
View Fiesta
Fiesta

2017 Ford

Fiesta

25,572 milesAutomaticPetrol1.0L

Cash £11,495
View Fiesta
Focus

2017 Ford

Focus

52,868 milesManualDiesel1.5L

Cash £11,350
View Focus
MG 5 EV

2021 MG

MG 5 EV

12,587 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £14,895
View MG 5 EV
Tourneo Connect

2021 Ford

Tourneo Connect

30,631 milesManualDiesel1.5L

Cash £14,945
View Tourneo Connect
Grandland X

2021 Vauxhall

Grandland X

16,210 milesManualPetrol1.2L

Cash £13,829
View Grandland X
Captur

2020 Renault

Captur

14,500 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £12,973
View Captur
Corsa Electric

2022 Vauxhall

Corsa Electric

9,898 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £12,995
View Corsa Electric
ZS

2023 MG

ZS

21,720 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £14,995
View ZS
Fiesta

2021 Ford

Fiesta

30,160 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £11,900
View Fiesta

Used cars for sale in London under £20,000

2008

2020 Peugeot

2008

37,515 milesAutomaticPetrol1.2L

Cash £15,200
View 2008
2 Series Active Tourer

2021 BMW

2 Series Active Tourer

27,893 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £15,800
View 2 Series Active Tourer
Q5

2018 Audi

Q5

68,000 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £19,750
View Q5
GLC

2019 Mercedes

GLC

69,000 milesAutomaticDiesel2.1L

Cash £18,650
View GLC
1 Series

2021 BMW

1 Series

39,900 milesAutomaticDiesel1.5L

Cash £19,990
View 1 Series
GLC

2019 Mercedes

GLC

61,000 milesAutomaticDiesel2.1L

Cash £18,945
View GLC
A6 Avant

2021 Audi

A6 Avant

79,000 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £19,995
View A6 Avant
4 Series Gran Coupe

2020 BMW

4 Series Gran Coupe

62,000 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £16,925
View 4 Series Gran Coupe
Tucson

2023 Hyundai

Tucson

29,208 milesAutomaticPetrol1.6L

Cash £18,700
View Tucson
Puma

2023 Ford

Puma

12,982 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £18,600
View Puma
Qashqai

2022 Nissan

Qashqai

50,182 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L

Cash £16,497
View Qashqai
Octavia

2023 Skoda

Octavia

36,776 milesAutomaticPetrol1.4L

Cash £16,497
View Octavia
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content