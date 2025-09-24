The Zenos E10 is back... but it costs six times more!

British sports car maker Zenos is back in business, eight years after the firm went into administration, with a new and more potent version of its E10 roadster. The revived brand, now under the ownership of AC Cars, has confirmed that the E10 RZ will arrive in the second quarter of 2026, priced at a cool £140,000.

The original Zenos E10, which sold just over 100 examples, was positioned as a more accessible, mid-engined sports car - with a price tag of just £24,995, but this new RZ model is a major step up, even from the old £40,000 E10R model.

AC Cars has swapped the discontinued 200bhp Ford Ecoboost engine in the original E10 for a new Volvo-sourced 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder powerplant. It produces a lively 380bhp and 510Nm of torque, driving the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. To cope with the increased power, the E10's body structure has been reworked, and the rear subframe switched to steel.

Like its predecessor, the new E10 is built around an aluminium chassis and a composite tub made from recycled carbon fibre. However, it now features new carbon fibre bodywork manufactured by AC Cars. This extensive use of carbon fibre helps the car achieve a target kerb weight of just 790kg, giving it an impressive power-to-weight ratio. The interior is also getting a full redesign, with new seats, switchgear, and a central display unit.

But, Zenos is not stopping there. While the E10 RZ is the flagship version, a less powerful and more affordable E10 R2 model is also under consideration for a mid-2026 launch. It’s set to feature a 2.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 325bhp and an expected price of around £120,000.

