If you love Auto Express news, reviews, group tests, features, images and video as much as we love bringing it all to you, you won’t want to miss out on all the latest from our expert team. Follow Auto Express on Google and there’ll be even less chance of that happening.

Advertisement - Article continues below

On our Google profile page you’ll find all our latest website content as well as our posts from Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube as they go live. Better still you’ll have more chance of seeing Auto Express content when browsing Google services like Google News and Google Discover.

It’s a must for anyone wanting to keep their finger on the pulse of the car industry and its latest products in the UK and around the world. But also a great move for any motorists looking to buy a new car, sell their old car or just get the absolute maximum from the car they’ve already got. Whatever your interest in cars and motoring, Auto Express is here to help.

Just click through to our Google profile page and click ‘Follow on Google’ at the top. You’ll be plugged into the UK’s biggest (and best) car magazine and website whenever you’re using Google’s services. We’d love to have you onboard.

Follow Auto Express on Google today and check out all the other ways you can access Auto Express channels right here.