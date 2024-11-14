Lenders are being given more time to plead their case in an Upper Tribunal hearing that could determine how many people are entitled payouts and how much they receive as part of the ongoing car finance scandal.

In March 2026, the UK’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, published its plans for a compensation scheme, following a Supreme Court decision which ruled generally in favour of consumers. However, while this has opened the door for what could be around £7.5 billion in payouts to millions of motorists, legal challenges from the car finance industry could slam it shut again – for many, at least.

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As such, you may be left with questions such as:

Our handy guide to the scandal below explains it all, as well as looking at how the situation started in the first place.

Who’s in line for compensation?

As part of its final redress scheme proposal, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has outlined three types of people who are eligible for compensation: