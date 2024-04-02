Government to investigate car headlight glare as drivers report being dazzled

The UK Government has announced that it will launch an investigation into glare from car headlights. This follows a survey published earlier this year that revealed nine-in-ten (89 per cent) drivers feel car headlights are too bright.

In case you need a bit of context, the RAC released a study released in January 2024 surveyed 2,000 drivers and found that not only do the “overwhelming majority” of drivers feel that the problem of headlight glare is a prevalent one, but roughly 85 per cent perceive the issue as getting worse.

In response to the RAC investigation, as well as a petition which, at the time of writing, has over 10,000 signatures, the Government released an official statement saying: “Recognising the need for further evidence [regarding headlight glare], we intend to commission independent research shortly.”

So what’s causing this sudden loss of nighttime road visibility? As we explained in our original story on the RAC survey, one of the primary causes could be headlights that haven’t been aligned properly. According to a Freedom of Information Request submitted to the DVLA, as many as 5 per cent of UK cars – the equivalent of 1.6 million – failed their MoT between 2019 and 2023 due to misaligned headlights.