Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Dazzling car headlights are a problem for 90% of UK drivers

The glare from increasingly powerful car headlamps sparks calls for government action

by: Chris Rosamond
10 Jan 2024
Headlight blinding

With advances in car headlight technology bringing ever more powerful illumination for drivers at night, whether they’re behind the wheel of a new car or trying out aftermarket bulb upgrades, a new survey suggests the issue of excessive glare dazzling oncoming drivers continues to get worse.

Most drivers have been on the receiving end of retina-piercing glare from oncoming traffic at one time or another, but a recent poll of 2,000 drivers by the RAC has highlighted just how problematic excessive headlamp brightness has become. A whopping nine out of ten drivers think some of the headlights being used on the road are just too bright, three-quarters say they’re regularly being dazzled, while a record three out of ten say most headlights are now producing too harsh a glare.

The RAC has been tracking the problem of headlamp glare in its surveys since 2018, but says its latest findings suggest more drivers than ever are suffering - 85 per cent of respondents this time around believed the issue is getting worse, compared to just over 80 per cent a year ago.

Respondents to the survey reported feedback similar to that which many Auto Express readers have shared, with two thirds of those experiencing problems saying they have to slow down considerably before being able to see well enough to make safe progress again, and a similar number of respondents saying they think some headlights are bright enough to cause accidents - with a significant minority saying they’ve nearly been involved in crashes themselves. 

Nearly a tenth of drivers find the problem so bad that they avoid driving after dark, the RAC says, while the number rises to 14 per cent for older drivers aged over 65.

In order to better understand the extent of the problem, the survey asked affected respondents how long it typically takes then to recover safe vision after being dazzled, and just over two thirds estimated a time period of between one and five seconds. Even more worrying is the 11 per cent who stated it takes them six or more seconds to recover safe vision - at 60mph a car would have travelled 160 metres in that time.

What is causing the increase in bright car headlights?

With 85 per cent of affected drivers reporting that the problem of headlamp glare is getting worse, the RAC has listed some of the factors that are likely to be playing a role. These includes the increasing number of cars fitted with LED headlights, which produce a more intense and focused white beam that’s harder on the eyes than traditionally softer yellow light from halogen bulbs

The popularity of high-riding SUVs is another factor playing its part according to many respondents, but others put the blame on drivers using headlights that are incorrectly adjusted. According to a freedom of information request made to the DVSA by the RAC, five per cent of MoT failures in November last year were due to misaligned headlamps.

“Our figures suggest drivers are more concerned than ever about headlight glare, with a huge proportion wanting to see something done about it,” RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said. “We urgently need the Government to take a closer look at the issue, ideally by commissioning an independent study to understand what’s causing an increase in reports of dazzling and, most importantly, what can do be done to keep drivers safe.”

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

That view is backed by the College of Optometrists, with director of Knowledge and Research Mike Bowen stating: “Older drivers are likely to be disproportionately affected by headlight glare, so may be more likely to experience difficulties or to decide not to drive at night at all.

“We urge the Government to commission more technical and clinical research to have a better understanding of this issue and what should be done to ease the effects of dazzling headlights.”

How does driving when tired impact your driving? We found out...

Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Recommended

Could BT’s green boxes get a new lease of life as on-street chargers?
BT green box EV charger
News

Could BT’s green boxes get a new lease of life as on-street chargers?

Pilot project aims to ‘upcycle’ 60,000 existing cabinets as part of the EV charging revolution
8 Jan 2024
Will fuel duty rise along with VED car tax in the April budget?
Diesel pump
News

Will fuel duty rise along with VED car tax in the April budget?

Analysts say treasury projections assume a 5p rise in fuel duty next March, with car tax also rising with inflation
5 Jan 2024
2023/2024 VED road tax: how does UK car tax work and how much will it cost you?
car tax calculator
Tips & advice

2023/2024 VED road tax: how does UK car tax work and how much will it cost you?

Confused by VED road tax? Our comprehensive guide explains how much you'll pay to tax your next car in the 2023/24 financial year
5 Jan 2024
Fat supermarket fuel price margins gobble up driver savings
Morrisons fuel
News

Fat supermarket fuel price margins gobble up driver savings

Supermarkets hold drivers over a barrel, but independent garages show the way with lower prices
5 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Deal of the Day: Grab the tough Dacia Duster for just £98 per month
Dacia Duster - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Grab the tough Dacia Duster for just £98 per month

The Dacia Duster delivers off-road prowess at a bargain price making it our Deal of the Day for 6 January
6 Jan 2024
Deal of the Day: MG4 is a very affordable EV at only £99 per month
MG4 - front tracking
News

Deal of the Day: MG4 is a very affordable EV at only £99 per month

Practicality, fun and zero-emissions makes this stupendous MG4 EV offer our Deal of the Day for 5 January
5 Jan 2024
Volkswagen Golf 2024 facelift: iconic hatchback gains much-needed tech updates
Volkswagen Golf facelift CES - front
News

Volkswagen Golf 2024 facelift: iconic hatchback gains much-needed tech updates

ChatGPT and an interior rethink set to make the Golf 8.5 better than ever
9 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content