The first of no doubt many new special edition Lamborghini Temerarios made its debut at Pebble Beach Concours this year, reviving the iconic Tricolore colour scheme that was first seen on the iconic Gallardo Tricolore of 2011. Like that car, the new Temerario Tricolore celebrates the brand’s essential Italian-ness with insignia derived from the iconic flag, mounted on tri-tone paintwork.

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The one-off model was designed by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile, and executed by the brand’s rapidly growing personalisation division Ad Personam. In this case, the painted three-colour stripe runs from the badge up and over the bonnet, but stops there as the roof, rear engine panel and rear bumper switch from Bianco Monocerus to Nero Noctis.

Lower elements of the exterior are then finished in a third colour, this one being Blu Marinus which creates a shadow effect on the lower half of the bodywork. Wheels are finished in black, with red calipers behind and there are black mirrors to match the roof.

A Tricolore theme then extends to the cabin, with black leather contrasted with red stitching in a recurring hexagonal pattern. This is mounted on the seats and doors, with unique Tricolore badging embroidered onto the door card.

There are no changes to the car’s powertrain or chassis, but the manic 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine remains with its incredible 10,000rpm redline. It also still integrates Lamborghini’s clever plug-in hybrid system, which adds-in no less than three e-motors, giving the front axle drive and adding to the total combined power figure of 913bhp.

Pricing for this one-off hasn’t been revealed, but expect a hefty increase over the standard car’s circa-£260,000 base price given all the bespoke paint and interior work.

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