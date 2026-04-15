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Open-top Lamborghini Temerario Spyder will drench drivers in 10,000rpm V8 goodness

The Temerario Spyder is just one of the new models Lamborghini is expected to launch in 2026

By:Ellis Hyde
15 Apr 2026
New Lamborghini Temerario Spyder testing - front tracking 9

The new open-top Lamborghini Temerario Spyder has been spotted testing on the road and on-track ahead of the drop-top speed machine’s world debut later this year.  

As with Lamborghini’s previous entry-level supercars, the Gallardo and Huracan, the convertible version of the Temerario is arriving about two years after the original hard-top version was released. 

However, unlike its predecessors, it appears that Lamborghini has given the Temerario Spyder a metal folding roof, not a traditional fabric one, that as we can see preserves the look of the coupe, just like its key rivals: the Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren Artura

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Obviously, a retractable hard-top like this will be heavier than a fabric roof, so Lamborghini’s engineers may need to strengthen the chassis further to minimise any loss in rigidity. Although perhaps not too much, as the Temerario’s aluminium spaceframe underpinnings are already over 20 per cent stiffer than the Huracan’s.

Sadly, we didn’t get to see the Temerario Spyder with its roof down, but when it is, the driver and their lucky passenger will be able to fully enjoy the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 that can rev to a superbike-like 10,000rpm. The engine is assisted by three electric motors, which work together to send 907bhp and 730Nm of torque to all four wheels. 

New Lamborghini Temerario Spyder testing on the Nurburgring - rear quarter 9

The Temerario Spyder is one of a few new models Lamborghini is expected to launch before the end of the year. The brand is keeping details of exactly what it’s up to and when we’ll see these cars close to its chest, but has said it’s got plans for the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed in July and the Monterey Car Week in August.

We suspect another of these mysterious new models will be the Lamborghini Urus Performante, which we also spotted testing recently. 

Sadly, the Lamborghini Temerario isn’t available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, however there are two used examples of the V10-powered Huracan from under £150,000.

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Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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