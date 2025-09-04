Mercedes-AMG has revealed the ultimate iteration of its GT racer in the form of the exclusive new GT2 Edition W16.

This track-only special isn’t road-legal, and instead takes the car to the extreme without any racing class-rules regulations to abide by. Limited to just 30 units, each will be handed over to their owner by AMG Formula One star Kimi Antonelli.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The recipe for this type of track-only special is relatively simple. It starts life as AMG’s GT3 racer, but given it doesn’t need to adhere to any regulatory limitations, everything from the power, chassis and interior is aggressively upgraded. This starts under the bonnet, where AMG has taken its latest twin-turbocharged ‘flat-plane crank’ V8 engine and turned the wick right up to 719bhp and 800Nm of torque.

However, unique to the GT2 Edition W16 is the addition of a Push-to-Pass function that whips up the boost even further for a 10 -second period, raising those peaks to 818bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. These figures make the GT between 200-300bhp more powerful than the AMG GT3 cars you’ll find competing in international racing series.

The drivetrain is directly sourced from the racers, so in place of the road car’s dual-clutch transmission is a six-speed sequential box, mounted on the rear axle as part of a transaxle arrangement.

With an F1 racing team to take inspiration from, AMG has applied a range of technologies derived from the series, including a new active aero package with a drag reduction system (DRS). Elements within the huge rear wing are able to be flattened, neutralising downforce when not needed to reduce drag and help the car’s top speed. This is in combination with active louvres on the front wings, inspired by the Project One hypercar.

AMG quotes a weight figure of just 1,430kg, and thanks to new magnesium wheels and slick tyres, the GT2 Edition W16 should smash the lap times possible from its competition racers.

Without a racing series to compete in, the GT2 Edition W16 is targeted at ultra-wealthy track day enthusiasts. Pricing has not yet been announced, but each will be handed over at exclusive events across different circuits in Europe, with a full day’s tuition and track time to allow owners to get a feel for their new toy.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.