UK motorway service stations haven’t had the best reputation historically, but according to a new survey released by independent watchdog Transport Focus, things are getting better.

Although Transport Focus does add the caveat that survey methods have ‘evolved’ since its first motorway services report in 2017, it points out the dramatically narrowing gap between the best and worst rated services in the UK. In 2017, there was a 38 per cent gap between best (100 per cent) and worst (62 per cent), which is now down to just 13 per cent (86 to 99).

The watchdog cites investment across the network as a key factor, with money spent on both improving existing facilities and also building entirely new locations. Key areas of motorway service station development include food and retail offerings, electric vehicle charging and toilet facilities. On the latter front, accessibility for disabled users is said to have improved notably.

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123 sites were surveyed across the four main UK operators – Moto, Extra, Roadchef and Welcome Break. When looking at the best-rated motorway services, it’s worth pointing out that the family-owned Gloucester Services company, which has many award-winning sites and is known for its farm shops, did not take part in the Transport Focus survey.

UK’s worst motorway services

We’re betting you’ll be more interested in the worst-rated motorway services, though, so you know which ones to skip on your next drive home. It looks as though Roadchef has some work to do, because of the bottom five rated locations, four belong to the group, and it has six in the bottom 10. By contrast, it doesn’t have a single site in the top five, and only one in the top 10.