Car theft ‘decriminalised’ as three-quarters of cases go unsolved

“Enough is enough” – that’s the response to new data from the House of Commons Library which reveals that three-quarters of car theft cases go unsolved in England and Wales.

Commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, the findings show that of the almost 122,000 cases of car theft reported in England and Wales between April 2024 and March 2025, as many as 92,958 resulted in a suspect failing to be identified.

Furthermore, just over two per cent of cases (2,831) resulted in a suspect being charged or summonsed, with the remainder either left unsolved due to problems such as insufficient evidence or an incomplete investigation.

Despite being the most highly-funded police force in the UK, it’s the Metropolitan Police that has the worst record on solving car crime; a shocking 88 per cent of Met cases involving car theft went unsolved. The capital’s other force, the City of London Police, also fared poorly, and was only able to solve 19 per cent of cases.

Cumbria Police performed the best in terms of solving car theft cases, with ‘only’ 40 per cent going unsolved in 2024/5. However, the number of thefts varies wildly across the country – it’s worth pointing out, for example, that the Welsh constabulary only had to wrestle with a comparatively low number of total cases at 299, in contrast to more than the 33,000 investigated by the Met.