Drivers caught ignoring smart motorway safety signs hit record high amid police clampdown

A record number of drivers have been caught driving in lanes market with a red X on smart motorways in the last three years, highlighting what has been described as the “fragility of one of the systems designed to keep stricken drivers safe”.

Road safety charity, IAM RoadSmart, submitted Freedom of Information requests to police forces across the county and uncovered that as many as 53,000 people were caught by enforcement cameras and fined for driving in a Red X-marked lane on a smart motorway.

Markings are displayed digitally on overhead gantries, with a red ‘X’ instructing motorists to move into another lane as there as there could be an obstruction.

Driving in X-marked lanes can be dangerous, so authorities are beginning to crack down on it heavily. In 2021, only nine police forces were acting against red X infringements, meaning just 4,393 drivers were prosecuted.

Eleven more police forces joined the fray in 2022 and thanks to the end of COVID-19 lockdowns, as many as 20,773 motorists were caught by enforcement cameras. In 2023, there were a total of 23 police forces attempting to catch offenders and a record 28,231 drivers received a maximum fine of £100 in the post with up to three penalty points on their licence.