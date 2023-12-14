What should you do if your car breaks down on the motorway?

Nearly 80 per cent of drivers risk unwittingly placing themselves in danger following a motorway breakdown, new research from the RAC suggests.

The motoring and breakdown organisation surveyed drivers to find out what they’d do after breaking down on the hard shoulder on a wet and cold wintry night, and only 22 per cent said they’d follow the best advice - which is to stand to the rear of their stranded vehicle, as far as possible from traffic, and behind a crash barrier if there is one.

Even more worryingly, more than 10 per cent of drivers surveyed said they would stay inside their vehicle, exposing themselves to the significant risk of being injured or worse if their vehicle is hit by other traffic. 65 per cent of drivers said they would get out of their cars, but would stand either in front of their car, or next to it, which also exposes them to greater danger should their stationary vehicle be hit.

The results of the survey of almost 2,000 drivers correlates with data from 200 RAC breakdown patrols, which showed that 78 per cent of drivers were waiting inside their vehicles when they attended motorway incidents.

The RAC has produced a video for its members highlighting the safest course of action, plus extra info on what drivers or passengers with mobility issues should do, featuring two of its patrols Glen Johnson and James Pallister.

Johnson, who has been an RAC patrol since 2018 in the North West of England, said: “Standing in the wrong place in the event of a breakdown on a high-speed road can be the difference between staying safe and being seriously injured, or worse.