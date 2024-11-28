Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Huge spike in deaths of young women on UK roads

The overall number of road casualties in the UK is slightly down compared with last year, but experts believe a rise in deaths of young women could be down to drug driving and mobile phone usage

By:Tom Jervis
28 Nov 2024

The number of young women killed or seriously injured on UK roads jumped by an “alarming” 25 per cent in the last year – prompting a major road safety charity to call for the implementation of AI-assisted cameras and alcolocks to crack down on dangerous driving.

New figures from the Department for Transport show that the number of people killed in road collisions in the UK fell by just two per cent to 1,607 in the 12 months leading up to June 2024, with the overall number of casualties dropping by four per cent.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Such a decline is part of a general downward trend that has been apparent since 2014 (excluding the years covering the COVID-19 pandemic, which are not statistically relevant because there were very few vehicles on the road). 

However, when taking into account that during the previous year – the 12 months prior to June 2023 – the reduction in the number of fatalities was as high as nine per cent, this year’s decline appears modest in comparison.

Speaking to Auto Express, road safety charity IAM Road Smart’s policy director Nicholas Lyes said: “Any reduction [in casualties] is to be welcomed, but there has been little significant progress in reducing KSI (killed or seriously injured) [figures] for a decade.”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Of particular concern is that while the overall number of young female casualties on UK roads fell slightly in the past year, the number of fatalities for those aged 0-16 jumped by 21 per cent, while for those aged 17-29, the figure was 25 per cent.

While the figures remain relatively small – combined, the number of young women aged 0-29 who died on the road in the year leading up to June 2024 was 102, compared with 343 men – Lyes still described this trend as “alarming”. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Lyes said: “Without contributory factor data, it is difficult to know what the cause is precisely. However, the prevalence of drug driving and mobile phone use at the wheel are typically higher among younger age groups when self-reporting research is conducted.”

With this in mind, Lyes told us that IAM RoadSmart supports the wider rollout of AI-assisted camera technology. This has already been proven to be effective across the country in catching those not wearing a seatbelt, as well as using their phone behind the wheel. 

Regarding cases of drink-driving, which reached a 10-year high earlier in 2024, Lyes stated: “We would support wider use of roadside breathalysing and even measures such as alcolocks to reduce reoffending.”

IAM RoadSmart also believes the rise in injuries among young women – and young people in general – could be linked to the growth in popularity of e-scooters. While this mode of transport has acquired a poor reputation in recent years, the DfT’s latest figures actually show a small decrease in the number of overall casualties in collisions involving e-scooters, from 1,413 in the year ending June 2023, to 1,194 in the 12 months leading to June 2024 – despite more cities signing up for e-scooter rental trials.

The number of cyclist casualties also fell by six per cent in the last year, and Auto Express asked IAM RoadSmart if this was as a consequence of the recent updates to the Highway Code, which introduced a new so-called hierarchy of road users. This was intended to promote greater awareness and consideration of cyclists among drivers, among others.

Lyes said: “It’s a little too early to say, but better/segregated cycle infrastructure will also reduce collisions between cars and cyclists.”

Subscribe to the UK's favourite car magazine: get Auto Express delivered every week...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

​Car tax 2024/2025: Understanding VED road tax
car tax calculator

​Car tax 2024/2025: Understanding VED road tax

Confused by VED road tax? Our comprehensive guide explains how much you'll pay to tax your car in the 2024/25 financial year
Tips & advice
13 Nov 2024
New Audi Q5 Sportback returns with an even sleeker look
Audi Q5 Sportback - front

New Audi Q5 Sportback returns with an even sleeker look

Designed from the word go this time around, Audi’s sleek Q5 Sportback is back and looks better than ever
News
26 Nov 2024
New Volvo XC90 T8 2024 review: popular plug-in hybrid is better than ever
Volvo XC90 T8 - front

New Volvo XC90 T8 2024 review: popular plug-in hybrid is better than ever

The Volvo XC90 SUV has been updated to keep if fresh against newer competition
Road tests
25 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content