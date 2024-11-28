Huge spike in deaths of young women on UK roads

Of particular concern is that while the overall number of young female casualties on UK roads fell slightly in the past year, the number of fatalities for those aged 0-16 jumped by 21 per cent, while for those aged 17-29, the figure was 25 per cent.

While the figures remain relatively small – combined, the number of young women aged 0-29 who died on the road in the year leading up to June 2024 was 102, compared with 343 men – Lyes still described this trend as “alarming”.

Lyes said: “Without contributory factor data, it is difficult to know what the cause is precisely. However, the prevalence of drug driving and mobile phone use at the wheel are typically higher among younger age groups when self-reporting research is conducted.”

With this in mind, Lyes told us that IAM RoadSmart supports the wider rollout of AI-assisted camera technology. This has already been proven to be effective across the country in catching those not wearing a seatbelt, as well as using their phone behind the wheel.

Regarding cases of drink-driving, which reached a 10-year high earlier in 2024, Lyes stated: “We would support wider use of roadside breathalysing and even measures such as alcolocks to reduce reoffending.”

IAM RoadSmart also believes the rise in injuries among young women – and young people in general – could be linked to the growth in popularity of e-scooters. While this mode of transport has acquired a poor reputation in recent years, the DfT’s latest figures actually show a small decrease in the number of overall casualties in collisions involving e-scooters, from 1,413 in the year ending June 2023, to 1,194 in the 12 months leading to June 2024 – despite more cities signing up for e-scooter rental trials.

The number of cyclist casualties also fell by six per cent in the last year, and Auto Express asked IAM RoadSmart if this was as a consequence of the recent updates to the Highway Code, which introduced a new so-called hierarchy of road users. This was intended to promote greater awareness and consideration of cyclists among drivers, among others.

Lyes said: “It’s a little too early to say, but better/segregated cycle infrastructure will also reduce collisions between cars and cyclists.”

