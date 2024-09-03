Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

AI cameras arrive to catch drivers using phones at the wheel for social media clout

A study shows that roughly a third of young motorists have admitted to filming themselves behind the wheel to garner attention on social media

By:Tom Jervis
3 Sep 2024
Van mobile phone

Almost a third of young people have admitted to using their phone at the wheel and Greater Manchester Police has announced the rollout of AI safety cameras to catch them. The AI cameras are now in the field, utilising the latest technology to spot those breaking the law in pursuit of bragging rights on social media, or with any other motivation.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Research by road safety charity IAM RoadSmart found that 31 per cent of 18-26-year-olds have confessed to filming themselves while driving, with 57 per cent then going as far as to upload the footage to social media.

Two in five (41 per cent) of the 1,000 young drivers surveyed also said they’ve texted a friend while driving – an offence that could result in a £200 fine and six points on their licence. This could even result in an instant driving ban as those who have carried their driving licence for under two years can rack up no more than six points before being booted off the road and having to retake their tests.

This rise in drivers focusing more on Facebook than the car in front of them has led to more and more police forces turning to the latest technology to bring them to justice. Greater Manchester Police is just the latest force to take part in a national trial using state-of-the-art cameras that can be mounted on top of a trailer or van to photograph vehicles travelling at up to 186mph. The technology can then analyse the footage to determine whether the person behind the wheel is on their phone.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s not just people using their phones that’s the problem, either; Devon and Cornwall police – another force utilising similar AI technology – recently caught as many as 109 children over the months of July and August on camera not wearing their seatbelts.

Greater Manchester’s (TfGM) Highways Network Director, Peter Boulton, said: “We know that distractions and not wearing seat belts are key factors in a number of road traffic collisions on our roads which have resulted in people being killed or seriously injured.

“By utilising this state-of-the-art technology, we hope to gain a better understanding of how many drivers break the law in this way, whilst also helping to reduce these dangerous driving practices and make our roads safer for everyone.”

The launch of the new AI cameras follows Greater Manchester Police’s recent ‘Touch.Screen’ campaign which was backed by local resident, Calvin Buckley, who lost his partner and unborn daughter in a car crash in which the other driver was filming himself driving at speeds of up to 123mph.

“Two people lost their lives as a result of someone using their phone while driving, and to put it simply my life was destroyed,” Buckley said in a statement.

“It’s become quite common for people to use their phone to check messages, send photos or change the music while driving… But all it takes is a split second to become distracted, and when you take your eyes off the road anything could happen.”

Are AI cameras to detect law-breaking drivers a good idea? Let us know in the comments...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: refreshed Volkswagen Golf GTI is a bargain at this price!
New Volkswagen Golf GTI - front static

Car Deal of the Day: refreshed Volkswagen Golf GTI is a bargain at this price!

Our Day of the Day for 30 August is on the segment-defining Golf GTI hot hatch
News
30 Aug 2024
Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement
HM Treasury sign

Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement

The RAC thinks a road pricing model could be the best and fairest way to address the government’s financial problems, others disagree
News
30 Aug 2024
Nissan Qashqai vs Kia Sportage: top hybrid SUVs go head-to-head
Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage - front tracking

Nissan Qashqai vs Kia Sportage: top hybrid SUVs go head-to-head

Nissan’s Qashqai once ruled the crossover kingdom, but lost its crown to rivals such as the Kia Sportage. Can the new version regain the throne?
Car group tests
31 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content