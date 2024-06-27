Watch out: new long-term AI camera scheme aims to catch drivers on their phones

The UK’s first long-term AI road safety camera scheme has been announced, with the aim to use the latest technology to catch drivers “putting lives at risk” by using their mobile phones behind the wheel or failing to wear a seatbelt.

This new project, which spans both Devon and Corwall’s road networks, comes as part of the Vision Zero South West (VZSW) programme – a collaboration between the two counties. Freestanding cameras will be deployed at the roadside in order to scan for mobile phone and seatbelt offences.

In its first three days of operation, the scheme has captured almost 300 offences, with Head of Road Safety at Devon and Cornwall Police, Adrian Leisk, saying the force is “employing this new technology to send a clear message to anyone who continues to use their phone behind the wheel – you will get caught.”

This comes after the UK government recently decided to extend its trial of using AI cameras as the number of drivers using their mobile phones behind the wheel was found to have surged by as much as 90 per cent last year.

Since 2021, a handful of police forces across the UK – including Devon and Cornwall – have been trialling a new kind of camera technology which photographs passing cars and utilises artificial intelligence (AI) to identify whether the driver in the photograph is using their phone or not.