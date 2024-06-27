Watch out: new long-term AI camera scheme aims to catch drivers on their phones
AI cameras are now being used to catch those using their phone while driving
The UK’s first long-term AI road safety camera scheme has been announced, with the aim to use the latest technology to catch drivers “putting lives at risk” by using their mobile phones behind the wheel or failing to wear a seatbelt.
This new project, which spans both Devon and Corwall’s road networks, comes as part of the Vision Zero South West (VZSW) programme – a collaboration between the two counties. Freestanding cameras will be deployed at the roadside in order to scan for mobile phone and seatbelt offences.
In its first three days of operation, the scheme has captured almost 300 offences, with Head of Road Safety at Devon and Cornwall Police, Adrian Leisk, saying the force is “employing this new technology to send a clear message to anyone who continues to use their phone behind the wheel – you will get caught.”
This comes after the UK government recently decided to extend its trial of using AI cameras as the number of drivers using their mobile phones behind the wheel was found to have surged by as much as 90 per cent last year.
Since 2021, a handful of police forces across the UK – including Devon and Cornwall – have been trialling a new kind of camera technology which photographs passing cars and utilises artificial intelligence (AI) to identify whether the driver in the photograph is using their phone or not.
Pilot testing of the tech has been eye-opening with regards to the size of the issue; conviction rates for those using their phone while driving rose from just 6,990 in 2022 to 13,332 in 2023 – a seven-year high. In fact, the Department for Transport estimates that as many as 400,000 drivers per year are guilty of using their mobile phones behind the wheel.
To further clamp down on this, the trial scheme has now been extended until 2025, with 10 police forces now taking part nationwide: Durham, Greater Manchester Police, Humberside, Staffordshire, West Mercia, Northamptonshire, Wiltshire, Norfolk, Thames Valley Police, and Sussex. Devon and Cornwall’s initiative, on the other hand, falls under the separate aforementioned VZSW scheme, despite utilising the same technology.
Speaking of which, the so-called ‘Acusensus’ cameras have been developed by Texas-based firm, AECOM, with the initiatives backed by the RAC. Spokesperson for the RAC, Rod Dennis said: “Despite the penalties for using a handheld phone having doubled to six penalty points and a £200 fine seven years ago, it’s clear far too many drivers are still prepared to put lives at risk by engaging in this dangerous practice.”
“AI-equipped cameras that can automatically detect drivers breaking the law offer a chance for the tide to be turned.” Dennis continued, “The police can’t be everywhere all of the time, so it makes sense that forces look to the best available technology that can help them catch drivers acting illegally.”
Camera vans and lorries
It’s not just AI cameras that are ensuring that Big Brother is always watching; police forces have also been utilising unmarked camera vans and even lorries to record the illegal activity of unsuspecting phone users.
“Despite a high-profile change in the law, it seems many drivers are still falling foul when it comes to using a mobile phone behind the wheel.” says AA head of roads policy Jack Cousens, adding that although the organisation was a lead campaigner for tougher enforcement, too many drivers are failing to heed the law.
“It seems too many fear missing out on their notifications,” he says. “The best thing to do is convert the glove box into a phone box and keep the mobile out of reach.”
Road tax convictions also on the rise
More figures from the Ministry of Justice reveal that car crime isn’t just limited to those scrolling TikTok when driving; the number of drivers failing to pay their road tax has increased substantially in the last year, with convictions almost doubling to 99,694.
Convictions for drivers jumping red lights or failing to comply with signs were at a 12-year high in 2023, the AA says, with 11,940 found guilty by magistrates. However, speeding convictions fell by 8 per cent, with 203,500 guilty verdicts handed out, while drink and drug driving convictions stayed at roughly the same levels as 2022.
Need to refresh your memory? Here's everything you need to know about the Highway Code...