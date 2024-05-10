'It's OK to drive high', young drivers express relaxed view on drug driving

Alarming new research suggests that young people are increasingly casual about drug use while driving, with more than a fifth of 17-34-year olds believing it’s fine to drive after taking Class A drugs.

The figure comes from research published by road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, and illustrates the existence of a wide generation gap. Fewer than five per cent of drivers aged 50-70 regard the practice of driving while using the most rigorously controlled category of recreational drugs as acceptable. But many will be shocked to hear that even a small cohort of older drivers are apparently prepared to risk the consequences of driving while impaired.

Class A drugs are considered by the government and police to be the most dangerous of the recreational drugs in circulation, and therefore face the stiffest controls. The list includes heroin, LSD and methamphetamine, but also more widely used substances such as cocaine and ecstasy. Cocaine causes the brain to release dopamine, which leads to overconfidence and impulsiveness, loss of concentration and delayed reaction times. Driving after taking ecstasy, especially when combined with other drugs, also results in significantly increased danger for road users, scientific research suggests.

IAM Roadsmart polled 2,013 drivers to generate its data, asking “How acceptable do you personally feel it is to drive after using Class A drugs such as cocaine and ecstasy?”. Overall, it says a “concerning minority” of 13 per cent declared the practice acceptable, with a clear majority of 87 per cent stating it was unacceptable.