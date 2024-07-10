Do you live near Britain’s ‘most dangerous’ (or safest) drivers?

If you live in or near Plymouth’s PL3 postcode, take extra care on the road. Your driving may be unimpeachable, but your neighbours have notched up more licence penalty points for driving offences than residents of any other postcode in Britain.

According to data released by the government, and analysed by accident compensation firm Claims.co.uk, a significant 13.09 per cent of PL3 drivers have points on their licence, which the company suggests makes drivers there “the most dangerous in Britain”. Alternatively, of course, the high number of licence points could reflect particularly stringent policing, or zealous speed camera operators, but however you look at it there do appear to be a lot of naughty drivers in the postcode - perhaps the residents of Honicknowle, West Park and Manadon in Plymouth will let us know in the comments!

Next on the motoring naughty step are drivers in the postcodes LS9 (Leeds) where 12.74 per cent of drivers have points, BD3 (Bradford) with 12.56 per cent, PA36 (Bridge of Orchy) with 12.5 per cent and LS14 (Leeds again), with 12.48 per cent.

The data for Bridge of Orchy in Scotland, which is fourth worst in the table, seems almost personal - the postcode is home to only 40 licensed drivers, we’re told, of which 5 have earned points for driving offences.