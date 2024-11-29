Motorists want any increase in electric-car taxation to be directed towards cheaper public charging. That’s the headline result of a new survey that also indicates 71 per cent of UK adults believe that EV owners should pay at least some road tax for their driving.

The study of just under 2,250 respondents by consultancy firm Stonehaven comes in the wake of strong rumours that Chancellor Rachel Reeves will implement a pay-per-mile tax on electric cars in her imminent budget. Just under half of the people in the survey (49 per cent) would like to see the revenue raised from that going into cheaper public charging rather than being absorbed into general Treasury coffers.

In addition, 61 per cent were in favour of the cash raised being used to improve the charging infrastructure, and 83 per cent said they’d like to see it go towards fixing potholes in the roads.

While it is widely accepted that the Government will have to do something to address the issue of electric car taxation as the EV transition gathers pace and the significant tax receipts from petrol and diesel fuel sales inevitably decrease, the car industry is concerned about the timing of the decision. If the rumoured tax, which is equivalent to approximately 3p per mile, does materialise, it will come at a time when manufacturers are already struggling to meet ZEV mandate targets that require 28 per cent of all new cars sold by mainstream brands in 2025 to be electric.

Public charging costs at record highs

The issue of public EV-charging costs has grown in prominence as the gap in purchase price between EVs and petrol cars has diminished. The cost of charging an EV for those who don’t have access to home charging is now arguably the biggest barrier to EV ownership - particularly in the towns and cities to which electric cars are ideally suited.