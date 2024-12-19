Practical driving test booking rules have once again been revised following now-outdated changes that were rolled out in 2025 and March 2026 as the Government continues its clamp-down on record waiting times and black-market scalping.

From 12 May, only learner drivers themselves are able to book a driving test; previously, instructors were able to make arrangements for rookie drivers that they were teaching, although even this was a reduction on who could book prior to January 2025.

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Before this, driving instructors could book tests for clients that weren’t even under their supervision, while businesses that didn’t even employ instructors altogether could book up and subsequently resell slots en masse for up to £200 per go. While this wasn’t necessarily illegal at the time, these practices have nevertheless been deemed exploitative enough to prompt a rule change.

Motoring expert at Confused.com, Matt Crole-Rees, described May’s new rules as: “Another big shift for learners trying to get on the roads, especially following the earlier March changes that reduced the number of booking amendments allowed from six to two.”

From June 2026, to discourage reselling, learners will also only be able to move their test to a nearby centre if plans change, rather than one across the country. This is on top of amendments introduced in 2025 including new rules regarding administration fee visibility – these must be made abundantly clear at the point of booking – as well as an extension to 10 working days of the minimum notice period in which you can cancel your test before waiving your £62 booking fee.