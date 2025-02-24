Keyless car theft tech to be outlawed in the UK, finally

Technology used by crooks to steal cars will soon be outlawed under a new proposal from the government to crack down on the ever-advancing methods employed by criminal gangs.

Until now, possessing technology such as signal jammers, which are used to scramble vehicle trackers, and signal repeaters, which are used to replicate signals from keyless fobs in order to remotely unlock and start a car, have technically not been illegal to own. Under section 68 of the Wireless Telegraphy Act 2006, only the usage of signal jammers, for example, has been deemed to be against the law.

However, possession or distribution of such devices will soon be regarded as a criminal offence as part of the government’s new Crime and Policing Bill, which is due to be put before Parliament on Tuesday and would leave offenders liable for an unlimited fine and up to five years in prison.

With the likes of signal jammers and repeaters used in approximately 40 per cent of car thefts and, according to the Metropolitan Police, the former being used as a tool in 60 per cent of cases in London, defendants will need to prove their ownership of such devices was for a “legitimate purpose”.