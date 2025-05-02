Keyless car crime has exploded in the last five years, and now accounts for nearly two-thirds of all car thefts according to the Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) – raising more questions regarding the security of this kind of technology.

Obtained by legal firm RTA Law, the Office of National Statistics’ CSEW data shows that between March 2023 and 2024, 58 per cent of car thefts were committed by criminals who are illegally accessing cars by replicating and/or manipulating the signals emitted from the vehicle’s keyfob.

This follows recent Metropolitan Police data which estimated 40 per cent of car thefts are performed this way, rising to 60 per cent in London where newer cars with keyless access features are more common.

Wind the clock back to 2019, and just 14 per cent of cars were stolen this way. Now, as more and more cars are offered with keyless entry tech, criminals are turning away from smashing windows – just four per cent of thefts occur now this way – and are instead choosing relay attacks and signal jamming or cloning in order to gain access.

RTA Law’s Rod Mitchell described the findings as “shocking”, and warned drivers: “We always need to be thinking one step ahead when technological advances take place to keep ourselves and our belongings safe.”

One of the main ways that drivers can protect themselves against keyless car theft is by placing their keys in a protective Faraday pouch – which blocks the signal – or disabling keyless access features altogether.