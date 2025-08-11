Compulsory eye tests for elderly drivers part of road safety rules rewrite

Drivers aged over 70 will be forced to undertake an eye test every three years which, if failed, could see them lose their licence. This comes as part of the Government’s new Road Safety Strategy which is designed to greatly reduce the number of deaths on British roads.

Minister for local transport, Lilian Greenwood MP, said: “We know driving can be very important for older people's wellbeing and help them to live independently, but we must also make sure everyone is safe on our roads.

Greenwood continued, explaining that: “As the country's older population grows, our plans in the first road safety strategy in more than a decade will preserve personal freedoms where possible with action to save lives.”

As of the time of writing, the DVLA requires that drivers in the UK must be able to read a numberplate from at least 20 metres away. However, aside from during a driving test, there is no mandatory eyesight test for drivers. If someone develops a condition that might affect their eyesight when driving they must inform the DVLA which will refer them for an eye test. However, this is a self-reporting system, meaning some will avoid referral and continue to drive with a potentially dangerous condition.

Last year, an inquest found that four pedestrians were killed by older drivers who had failed to report their deteriorating eyesight to the DVLA. In response a senior coroner wrote to the government, branding the current ruleset as “unsafe and unfit to meet the needs of society”.

Such a view is echoed by road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, with its director of policy and standards, Nicholas Lyes, saying: “While many drivers over the age of 70 are safe and competent, health issues and confidence can have an impact on driving abilities, so it is sensible to review whether changes need to be made.”

Full details will be announced on Wednesday alongside other announcements as part of the reveal of the Government’s aforementioned Road Safety Strategy. Other changes could see a lowering of the drink-drive limit in England and Wales to match that of Scotland, as well as penalty points for failing to wear a seatbelt.

