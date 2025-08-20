It’s bank holiday weekend! Get ready for “extremely busy” roads and EV chargers

Drivers are being told to brace for queues on both the motorway and at EV charging stations this August bank holiday. Over 17 million getaway trips are expected to take place between Friday and Monday.

A report by the RAC and transportation analytics firm, INRIX, suggests as many as three million journeys are expected to take place on Friday alone, rising to 3.4 million on Saturday – potentially making it the busiest travel day across the long weekend.

If you’re planning on avoiding the worst of the traffic, the RAC says it’s best to remain off the roads between 10am and 7pm on Friday, 9am and 5pm on Saturday and 11am and 6pm on Monday.

The best time to travel, according to the RAC, is in the evening past 7pm on Friday, or in the morning before 9am and 11am on Saturday and Monday respectively. Being bang in the middle of the weekend, Sunday’s traffic is supposed to remain average.

Where will the busiest roads be?

As is probably expected, the RAC anticipates the M5 heading southbound between Bristol and Devon to take the biggest brunt of the traffic as holidaymakers flood to the coast to soak up the last rays of summer sun. Delays of over 40 minutes are expected in the 50-mile stretch between junction 15 near Bristol and junction 23 for Bridgwater on Friday and Saturday, while the M20 in Kent also has the potential for queues surpassing half-an-hour.