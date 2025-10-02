Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

'Dangerous' smart motorways compound UK road delay crisis

Smart motorways and crippling city congestion are blamed as official figures reveal UK road delays have soared by 5.5 per cent.

By:Paul Adam
2 Oct 2025
Motorway traffic

New figures released by the Department for Transport (DfT) show a growing crisis on England's roads, with major arteries becoming increasingly clogged. The average delay on the Strategic Road Network (SRN) now stands at 11.6 seconds per vehicle per mile, marking a sharp 5.5 per cent increase in the year leading up to June 2024.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The AA has firmly pointed the finger at controversial smart motorways, arguing that the all-lane running (ALR) schemes are undermining road efficiency. The motoring group claims that the fear of encountering a stranded vehicle is causing drivers to avoid lane one, thereby creating the very bottlenecks these roads were designed to prevent.

In a move set to intensify the row, the AA is demanding the immediate publication of several unreleased Post Opening Project Evaluation (POPE) reports for ALR schemes.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for The AA, said: "With numerous stretches of so-called 'smart' motorway now in regular use, rather than improving traffic flow it seems to have created more bottlenecks. We need these documents released to understand what traffic flow benefits have been made, alongside a value for money assessment on these motorways drivers perceive as dangerous."

England’s cities grinding to a halt

Beyond the motorways, crippling congestion is hitting major cities hardest. London has seen speeds on strategic roads slow by nearly four miles per hour in the last year alone, putting speeds on a path to a 10 per cent decline since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The West Midlands is also suffering, showing a 7.8 per cent, or nearly four-miles-an-hour, decline since Covid. West Yorkshire has experienced a 6.0 per cent drop in average speed since Covid.

The issue isn't restricted to major routes either; the average delay on local roads now stands at a staggering 46.2 seconds per vehicle mile.

However, there is a glimmer of hope in the North East, where strategic roads around Newcastle and Northumberland have improved by 1.3 per cent over the past year, while Tees Valley major roads saw a 1.6 per cent improvement.

The AA insists that with the vast majority of all goods, services, and personal travel relying on the road network, there must be a greater focus from both national and local authorities on ways to "keep the wheels turning."

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Skoda sneaks long-range Enyaq under EV grant barrier
Skoda Enyaq SE L 85 - front 3/4

Skoda sneaks long-range Enyaq under EV grant barrier

Skoda's latest Enyaq SE L 85 delivers a 359-mile range and qualifies for the £1,500 government electric car discount.
News
30 Sep 2025
BYD, Skoda and Renault are giving premium car brands a run for their money
Opinion - premium car brands, header image

BYD, Skoda and Renault are giving premium car brands a run for their money

Mike Rutherford thinks traditional premium car brands are beyond the reach of most car buyers, and the competition is now closing the gap
Opinion
28 Sep 2025
Audi Q3 review
Audi Q3 - front

Audi Q3 review

The Audi Q3 doesn’t rewrite the rulebook, but it does significantly improve on most key metrics; the PHEV is particularly compelling
In-depth reviews
29 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content