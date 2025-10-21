No hot food? No road sign! EV charging hubs told to up their game

New rules surrounding EV charging hub signage have been outlined to improve public awareness of the UK’s electric car charging network. However, chargepoint operators have blasted the updated regulations as a “major missed opportunity”, with several major charging hubs not qualifying for signage given they don’t offer hot food and/or parking for those not using the facilities.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Government’s new set of proposed guidelines insist that all EV charging sites with 12 or more ultra-rapid chargers must meet certain criteria if they are to receive signage on the UK’s strategic road network (SRN) – aka, motorways and major A-roads.

Perhaps the most controversial of these requirements is the necessity to ensure that “hot drinks and cooked hot food [is] available for purchase during all opening hours for consumption on the premises”. This, however, excludes sites situated next to fast food outlets – the hub itself needs to be serving food – meaning many won’t qualify for signage, despite there being provisions nearby.

CEO of Gridserve, Daniel Kunkel, told Auto Express: “While we welcome the Government's efforts to support EV signage, the changes fall short of what is needed. The new requirements will benefit very few sites, and although the approval process for A-road signage has improved, most eligible locations would have qualified under the previous system anyway.”