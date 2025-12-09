Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Government won’t make drivers report car-on-cat collisions, despite petition

The government says the size and typical active hours of cats make it difficult to prosecute drivers who hit them in cars

By:Tom Jervis
9 Dec 2025
Cat crossing the road

The government has refused to introduce laws that would require motorists to report a collision with a cat, despite a petition of over 10,000 animal rights campaigners and concerned pet owners requesting the same rules that apply to road collisions with dogs.

In a statement, the Department for Transport said: “The Government has no current plans to mandate that motorists report a collision involving a cat, or to grant police powers to prosecute motorists who fail to report a collision involving a cat.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The DfT explains that the combination of the often diminutive size of cats, as well as the fact that they’re typically most active at dawn or dusk, makes any such law challenging to enforce. “In many cases drivers may not be aware they’ve hit them – particularly with larger vehicles. Because of that, it would be difficult to prosecute drivers if the law was changed.”

This comes as a response to a petition which achieved almost 11,000 signatures asking not only for reporting a collision between a car and a cat to be required by law, but also for the police to be given the powers to prosecute those that don’t report.

Similar appeals around the same topic over the last few years have garnered equal support, however, both Labour and the previous Conservative governments have done little to give the public what they want, bar mandating in June 2024 the fitment of microchips to cats over 20 weeks old.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Co-founder of feline road accident awareness group Cats Matter, Mandy Hobbis, said: “We are disappointed at the Government stating that they have no plans to include cats in the Road Traffic Act, which would give them similar rights to dogs when it comes to road traffic collisions.” 

Describing the UK as “a compassionate country”, the DfT says that while “there is no obligation to report all animal deaths on roads, drivers should, if possible, make enquiries to ascertain the owner of domestic animals, such as cats, and advise them of the situation.”

This isn’t enough for many, though. Hobbis described cats as “much-loved family members, just like dogs, and they too deserve the right to be protected by law should the worst happen. It just can’t be right that this so-called ‘animal loving nation’ legally allows drivers to hit a cat and leave them alone, scared and in pain.”

For now, the Government says the Department for Environmental, Food and Rural Affairs is investigating what are the key challenges preventing owners from reuniting with their cats following an accident and will provide advice to local authorities once conclusions have been drawn.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

EU petrol car sales ban to be delayed until 2040: What will it mean for the UK?
Electric car charging mega test - charging overhead

EU petrol car sales ban to be delayed until 2040: What will it mean for the UK?

With the EU delaying its ICE ban, the UK Government may come under more pressure to follow suit. 
News
8 Dec 2025
New Dacia C-Neo estate could be the ultimate family car
Dacia C-Neo - exclusive image front

New Dacia C-Neo estate could be the ultimate family car

The Dacia C-Neo estate is set to undercut rivals with a £20k asking price, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
8 Dec 2025
Electric car demand slows as Government grant fails to woo buyers
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action

Electric car demand slows as Government grant fails to woo buyers

EV sales rose only marginally in the run-up to the November Budget, compared with the same period last year
News
4 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content