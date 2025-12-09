Government won’t make drivers report car-on-cat collisions, despite petition

The government has refused to introduce laws that would require motorists to report a collision with a cat, despite a petition of over 10,000 animal rights campaigners and concerned pet owners requesting the same rules that apply to road collisions with dogs.

In a statement, the Department for Transport said: “The Government has no current plans to mandate that motorists report a collision involving a cat, or to grant police powers to prosecute motorists who fail to report a collision involving a cat.”

The DfT explains that the combination of the often diminutive size of cats, as well as the fact that they’re typically most active at dawn or dusk, makes any such law challenging to enforce. “In many cases drivers may not be aware they’ve hit them – particularly with larger vehicles. Because of that, it would be difficult to prosecute drivers if the law was changed.”

This comes as a response to a petition which achieved almost 11,000 signatures asking not only for reporting a collision between a car and a cat to be required by law, but also for the police to be given the powers to prosecute those that don’t report.

Similar appeals around the same topic over the last few years have garnered equal support, however, both Labour and the previous Conservative governments have done little to give the public what they want, bar mandating in June 2024 the fitment of microchips to cats over 20 weeks old.