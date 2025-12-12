Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Gatwick Airport drop-off fees soar and bosses blame the Chancellor

From January, drivers will have to shell out £10 if they wish to use drop-off zones at the West Sussex airport

By:Tom Jervis
12 Dec 2025
airport parking

Gatwick is the latest UK airport to increase the price of its drop-off service, meaning drivers will have to pay even more to see off their loved ones next year.

From 6 January, motorists visiting the airport to drop off holidaymakers will have to fork out a minimum of £10 to utilise one of Gatwick’s several drop-off zones – a rise of £3 from the current £7 fee. Blue Badge holders will remain exempt from the charge.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Blaming the recent price hike on the jump in business rates as a result of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ 2025 Autumn Budget, a Gatwick spokesperson said: “This increase in the drop-off charge is not a decision we have taken lightly.

“We are facing a number of increasing costs, including a more than doubling of our business rate,” they continued. “The increase in the drop-off charge will support wider efforts to encourage greater use of public transport, helping limit the number of cars and reduce congestion at the entrance to our terminals, alongside funding a number of sustainable transport initiatives.”

The RAC’s senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: “The words ‘Happy New Year’ are unlikely to be uttered by drivers dropping off friends and family at Gatwick in January. A more than 40 per cent increase in the cost to drop off is the largest we’ve ever seen, and represents a doubling of the fee since it first came in.”

When Gatwick first introduced its drop-off charge in 2021, the fee was set at £5. This has gradually increased since then and drivers have until midnight the following day to pay it off, or face an eye-watering £100 fine (which is reduced to a still-painful £60 if paid within 14 days).

Clive Wratten is the CEO of the Business Travel Association and described the increase as a “naked money grab”, as well as “a convenient excuse to increase fees that are already out of step with the passenger experience and the reality of regional connectivity”.

This comes soon after London Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, raised its drop-off fee to £7 and introduced its own 10-minute time limit in order to bring itself more in-line with similar offerings elsewhere. 

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Ford Fiesta EV on the way under massive Renault tech share deal
Ford Fiesta exclusive image

New Ford Fiesta EV on the way under massive Renault tech share deal

Ford’s passenger-car business to get new lease of life thanks to Renault’s Ampere platform, paving the way for two new small EVs
News
10 Dec 2025
EU 2035 petrol and diesel car ban to be scrapped – will the UK follow?
Electric car charging mega test - charging overhead

EU 2035 petrol and diesel car ban to be scrapped – will the UK follow?

The head of the biggest EU party has told the press that from 2035, car manufacturers must reduce CO2 emissions by 90 per cent
News
12 Dec 2025
Apple CarPlay quietly gets a major upgrade: here’s what’s new
Apple CarPlay Ultra - vehicle

Apple CarPlay quietly gets a major upgrade: here’s what’s new

More widgets and the ability to switch off annoying pinned messages feature are all a part of iOS 26.2
News
8 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content