The Jensen Interceptor is coming back, for real this time!

Jensen International Automotive (JIA), a UK-based company that restores and re-engineers the original Jensen Interceptor, has revealed its plans to create an all-new and completely bespoke interpretation for the modern age. Teased in an image that reveals a sleek fastback body, this ambitious project aims to bring the British brand back to life, and rival Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Jaguar in the process.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Not much in the way of official information has been revealed, but the Banbury-based company has confirmed that it will be built on an aluminium chassis, with a V8 engine mounted ahead of the four-seat cabin.

However, the ambitious bit here is that both the engine and chassis will be built specifically to JIA’s design, which is something even the much-loved and pioneering original didn’t manage. Famously known as the British GT with an American heart, the original was built between 1966-1976, with power coming from American in the form of a V8 engine from Chrysler. But this all-new model represents a clean-sheet project, with a fully analogue driving experience at the core of its deliverables.

JIA describes this model as an ‘ultra-luxurious’ GT, suggesting that it’ll also have a sumptuous cabin full of high-quality materials and the finest British craftsmanship. However, whether this is taken literally, with wood and leatherwork on display, or a more contemporary interpretation of craftsmanship is yet to be seen.

David Duerden, Jensen International Automotive Managing Director, said alongside the announcement: “Taking the theme of the luxury British GT to fresh, thoroughly modern heights, JIA’s first car is designed and engineered from the ground up to deliver an unmatched, deeply immersive, V8-powered driving experience. While it takes inspiration from the Jensen Interceptor launched 60 years ago, this is certainly no ‘restomod’ or ‘continuation’ and will stand proudly as a completely all-new car in its own right.”

Looking at the dark image, we can also reveal lots of interesting details, starting with the fastback silhouette and long bonnet. This isn’t quite as extreme as we’ll see on the new electric Jaguar GT, but effectively confirms the new Interceptor will feature four-doors and a spacious cabin.

There’s nothing else really to gather for now, but more information should be revealed soon.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.