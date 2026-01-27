Councils aren't paying up for millions of £££s in pothole car damage claims

Drivers seeking compensation for damage to their vehicles caused by potholes have received almost no money from county councils across the country, new research by the car insurance platform Quotezone has found, with huge numbers of claims proving fruitless.

Using Freedom of Information data from 13 county councils across England, Quotezone found that between March 2024 and April 2025 nearly 10,000 drivers applied for £10.2million worth of compensation to help fix pothole-related damage to their cars.

However, only £666,712 was given out to motorists who made those claims, which represents less than seven per cent. So it’s not surprising that Quotezone also found 92 per cent of drivers say the process for receiving council compensation needs to be made easier.

Of those 13 councils Quotezone received data from, £5,393,788 worth of claims were made to Hampshire County Council alone, however, less than £76,000 was paid out, which represents less than one per cent of claims made. Oxfordshire County Council saw the highest proportion of successful claims, but that was only 20 per cent of all those made, with motorists receiving £156,744 of the £763,715 they were seeking.

The insurance experts did note that the total number of reported potholes in the councils’ jurisdictions has decreased – with 233,047 reports made in the same period in 2024/25, compared with a reported 276,932 in the 12 months before – and the Government has pledged a record £1.6billion investment to improve the UK’s roads.