Sarah Cardell, the CMA’s chief executive, said: “We know prices at the pump are putting real pressure on drivers’ pockets. While our analysis shows the rise in wholesale prices is the main reason for higher fuel prices, we remain concerned about weak competition in the sector leaving drivers paying more.”

It’s not something new retailers have adopted recently, though, with the Government’s Fuel Finder scheme conceived as an antidote to this long before hostilities began. This provides an API (Application Programming Interface) to app developers, enabling them to display live fuel prices from across the country. Placing this information at drivers’ fingertips was deemed to be a way to drive competition, but since its rollout in February of this year, it’s difficult to determine any positive impact as of yet.

The RAC’s head of policy, Simon Williams, pointed out that: “The August CMA report will be very interesting as it will cover a period of lower wholesale prices.” It’s suggested by the CMA that the recent bolstering of profit margins could be a method employed by retailers in order to ‘feather’ margins – i.e. maintain or increase profits – as wholesale costs and thus the price of fuel comes down.

“The price of oil has now been under $100 a barrel for almost a week, which is another positive sign for drivers and potentially a test for retailers, as it should lead to lower forecourt prices,” Williams continued.

As of the time of writing, the average nationwide price of petrol and diesel sits at 159.37 and 183.75 pence per litre respectively. While it’s hoped wholesale costs could fall in light of a potential peace deal between the US and Iran, drivers have dodged prices being pushed back up again as Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently announced that the ‘unwinding’ of the five pence cut to fuel duty would be delayed until next year.

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