Expansion of the UK’s EV charging infrastructure is continuing at a rapid pace, despite lower-than-anticipated demand for electric cars. New data from ZapMap shows there are now more than 1,000 rapid charging hubs across the country as part of the 119,000-strong public chargepoint network.

The number of EV charging hubs – locations that have eight or more rapid chargers capable of speeds of more than 100kW – has increased by five per cent in the first quarter of 2026 alone, growing from 926 to 972. This follows 28 per cent year-on-year growth throughout 2025, and doesn’t include an additional 65 Tesla-only hubs, bringing the grand total as of the end of March 2026 to 1,037.

ZapMap’s co-founder and COO, Melanie Shufflebotham, said: “Steady growth in the roll-out of charging infrastructure has continued in the first quarter of the year.” She called the growth in the number of charging hubs “encouraging”, and added: “This is what Zapmap’s driver satisfaction survey consistently tells us EV drivers most want and need.

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These charging hubs constitute just one element of the UK’s overall public EV charging network, which now spans 119,080 chargepoints across 92,141 devices in 46,107 locations. The vast majority of the 3,028 new chargers installed so far in 2026 are of the slow variety (3-8kW), mainly serving those plugging in at the kerbside or in business parks.