Big fuel theft rise is keeping petrol and diesel prices high for drivers
A study by Forecourt Eye shows incidents where drivers didn’t pay for fuel has risen by 13 per cent since the start of the Iran conflict
Reports of fuel thefts from petrol stations have risen in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. New data from debt recovery firm Forecourt Eye shows the number of incidents where drivers couldn’t afford to or simply chose not to pay, have increased by 13 per cent in the 50 days following the start of the Iran conflict. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, keeping fuel prices stubbornly high.
In a study of 500 forecourts across England, Scotland and Wales, it was found that incidents of ‘means of no payment’ (when the driver admits that they can’t afford to pay) rose by 20 per cent from 44 to 53 each day. Similarly, drive-off incidents (when the driver simply fills up and drives off without paying) rose by 10 per cent from 114 to 125 per day. Together, the total number of incidents rose from 158 to 178 each day, equating to around 6,900 litres of fuel stolen daily.
The data suggests that the majority of cases are committed by first-time offenders; incidents of those committing the crime for the first time rose by 16 per cent. Executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, Gordon Balmer, explained: “While we recognise the financial pressures many households are facing, this behaviour is having a direct and immediate impact on forecourt operators.”
“This is not a victimless crime,” he continued. “When fuel is not paid for, the cost does not disappear, it is absorbed by the retailer and ultimately adds to the wider cost of running a forecourt.”
That said, Forecourt Eye, which works for roughly a quarter of all fuel stations in the UK, says that it has also noticed a “concerning rise” in the number of instances where criminals are stealing large quantities of fuel in one go, suggesting it’s being resold on the black market.
Michelle Henchoz, Forecourt Eye’s managing director, said: “The most alarming aspect is the method being used, with fuel being stored in plastic containers or improvised tanks inside vehicles, which is extremely dangerous. In the event of a collision, the consequences could be catastrophic, not just for those involved but for other road users as well.”
As of the time of writing, the average price of petrol and diesel sits around 157p and 190p per litre respectively – only around one to two pence down from its recent peak. The RAC’s head of policy, Simon Williams, sympathised with motorists, pointing out how drivers “understand retailers have had no option but to put prices up due to the cost of oil being so much higher, and they're also suffering with fuel theft as widely reported this week. But as wholesale prices reduce so should forecourt prices."
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