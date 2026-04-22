Big fuel theft rise is keeping petrol and diesel prices high for drivers

Reports of fuel thefts from petrol stations have risen in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. New data from debt recovery firm Forecourt Eye shows the number of incidents where drivers couldn’t afford to or simply chose not to pay, have increased by 13 per cent in the 50 days following the start of the Iran conflict. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, keeping fuel prices stubbornly high.

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In a study of 500 forecourts across England, Scotland and Wales, it was found that incidents of ‘means of no payment’ (when the driver admits that they can’t afford to pay) rose by 20 per cent from 44 to 53 each day. Similarly, drive-off incidents (when the driver simply fills up and drives off without paying) rose by 10 per cent from 114 to 125 per day. Together, the total number of incidents rose from 158 to 178 each day, equating to around 6,900 litres of fuel stolen daily.

The data suggests that the majority of cases are committed by first-time offenders; incidents of those committing the crime for the first time rose by 16 per cent. Executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, Gordon Balmer, explained: “While we recognise the financial pressures many households are facing, this behaviour is having a direct and immediate impact on forecourt operators.”