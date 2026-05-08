UK cars rack-up mega mileages: 6million have done over 100k miles, but buyers won’t touch them

Over six million cars across the UK have more than 100,000 miles on the clock, which may not be too surprising when you consider that almost half of the cars here are more than a decade old.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by online marketplace eBay found that 4,363,123 cars registered in the UK had between 100,000 and 150,000 miles on the odometer. This equates to more than one in 10 of the roughly 42.5 million cars on UK roads, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers.

It’s also notable given that nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) of 2,000 people eBay surveyed said they wouldn’t consider buying a car with more than 100,000 miles, meaning a significant proportion of the UK’s motorparc could be incredibly difficult to sell.

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In total, there are more than six million cars registered by the DVSA with over 100,000 miles, including roughly 2,700 with over half a million miles on the clock. The reason behind this appears to be that cars are gradually becoming more reliable and, in conjunction with the rising cost of living, this is encouraging drivers to hold onto their ageing vehicles for longer.

At the end of 2025, the average car age in the UK was 10 years old, compared to nine years in 2020. Founder of all-female garage Spanners With Manners, Laura Kennedy, explained: “People often overlook high-mileage cars, but the truth is a well-maintained vehicle with more than 100,000 miles on the clock can be a bargain. Modern cars are built to last far beyond what many drivers assume.

“If a car has been serviced on schedule, looked after, and drives well, there’s no reason why it can’t keep going for years.”

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