More 20mph speed limits? MPs to discuss future of UK roads

MPs are once again set to discuss the potential implementation of 20mph speed limits, and their possible benefits. The cross-party Transport Select Committee will hear evidence from industry experts in order to help inform the decisions surrounding the implementation of the Government’s Road Safety Strategy.

On Wednesday, Parliamentarians will hear evidence from the likes of Adrian Berendt, the director of the ‘20’s Plenty for Us’ road safety campaign. Also set to speak is Lilli Matson, chief safety, health and environment officer at Transport for London (TfL), as well as the former chair of the Welsh Government’s 20mph Task Force Group.

Under current plans, the Government will publish new guidance for ‘Setting Local Speed Limits’, as well as the implementation of the Swedish-devised ‘Safe System’ approach to road safety. This effectively requires certain elements such as road layouts, speed limits and the vehicles themselves to proactively account for potential human error to reduce the risk of accidents.

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With this in mind, the meeting on 15 July will provide experts with the opportunity to voice their thoughts on the current plans and whether they are sufficient to reduce casualty reduction targets.

The Government says its commitment with the Road Safety Strategy, which was unveiled earlier this year, is to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured (KSI) on British roads by 65 per cent, and the number of children by 70 per cent by 2035.

For context, it’s estimated there were just shy of 30,000 KSIs on UK roads last year, an increase of four per cent year-on-year; the number of those killed dropped by three per cent in isolation, though.

In a recent submission to the Transport Select Committee, the 20’s Plenty for Us campaign said it “applaud[s]” the Government’s vision, but added: “We doubt that the proposed measures will deliver the casualty reduction targets proposed within the timescales outlined, if at all.”

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