Stop dangerous drivers with compulsory speed limiters in their cars

Road safety campaigners have called for the UK to trial intervening speed limiter technology to prevent repeat offenders from breaking the law. The move comes after new data revealed that more than 270,000 drivers were caught travelling in excess of 40mph in 30mph zones in 2025, as part of what police have described as “a culture where speeding is acceptable”.

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As part of its contribution to the Government’s recently-published Road Safety Strategy, the RAC called on authorities to require Intervening Intelligent Speed Assistance (IISA) technology be fitted in all new models sold in the UK. This differs from standard Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA) set-ups in the sense that rather than simply providing an audible warning if the driver strays over the limit, IISA will step in by cutting input from the throttle pedal altogether to prevent the vehicle from going any faster.

In 2024, ISA was made a legal requirement for all new models introduced in the EU and Northern Ireland. While it’s currently not required by law in Great Britain – Road Safety Strategy proposals include making it so, alongside 17 other safety systems – most new cars sold here include it so as not to add complexity during production.