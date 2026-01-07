New Road Safety Strategy aims to cut UK casualty numbers in half
Labour says its plan will “help save thousands of lives and deliver on the Government’s commitment to growth, safer communities and easing pressure on the NHS”
Compulsory eye and cognitive tests for the over 70s, mandatory minimum learning periods, a reduction of the drink-drive limit, alcolocks and stricter police enforcement – these are all elements of the Government’s new Road Safety Strategy which aims to halve roadgoing fatalities by 2035.
The official “radical” list of reforms comes well over a year after Labour announced it would draft the first new strategy to improve road safety in over a decade. With roadgoing casualties having only declined by seven per cent since 2015, despite all of the improvements in car active safety tech, road safety campaigners have described the plan as “long overdue”.
Restrictions for older and younger drivers
Headlining the sweeping changes is the introduction of mandatory eye tests for elderly drivers. With those over 70 accounting for one in four drivers killed in 2024, motorsists in their seventies or older will be required to undergo an eye examination every three years to determine whether they are fit to drive. The Government says it will also consult on potentially introducing cognitive tests for older drivers, although these will need to be developed first.
It’s not just older drivers that are in the firing line; the Government says it will consult on a minimum learning period for new drivers, as statistics suggest one in five novice motorists are involved in an accident within a year of passing their test.
Some believe this isn’t enough; the RAC’s spokesperson, Rod Dennis, pointed out how “making black-box telematics insurance mandatory for at least the first year after passing the driving test could be extremely beneficial as it closely monitors behaviour at the wheel. This can even lead to lower motor insurance costs for the safest drivers.”
Cracking down on car crime
The Government’s strategy also promises a crackdown on car crime. First and foremost, the drink-drive limit in England and Wales, which currently happens to be the highest in Europe, will be lowered to match that of Scotland. Furthermore, Labour says it will also consult in mandating the usage of alcohol interlock devices for repeat offenders which will prevent the car from starting if the driver is over the limit.
Other dangerous driving practices will also see tougher enforcement; being caught driving without a seatbelt, for example, will now incur penalty points. The Government also says it plans to target the “growing problems” of illegal ‘ghost’ numberplates, uninsured drivers and vehicles without a valid MOT, however, details of ‘how’ it intends to do so remain scarce.
Further changes
Finally, the Government has promised to establish what it calls a new ‘Road Safety Investigation Branch’ which will “analyse collision patterns and inform prevention strategies, drawing on linked police and healthcare data to identify root causes and target interventions more effectively.”
More Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), such as lane-keep assist, will become mandatory on new cars sold in the UK, while “reforms to motorcycle training, testing and licensing” will be introduced to keep some of the most vulnerable of road users safe.
All of this, the Government says, will aid in its target of reducing road casualties by 65 per cent by 2035, and by 70 per cent for those aged under 16. Local transport minister, Lilian Greenwood MP, said: “One of the hardest parts of my job is speaking to families who have lost loved ones on our roads and this is something we as a Government are taking action to prevent. No family should have to endure that loss, and this strategy sets out how we will work to ensure fewer do.”
What’s the reaction been like?
Despite its arrival almost 14 months after its original announcement, reaction to the Government’s plans has been overwhelmingly positive, if still cautious over its implementation.
“The simple truth is that this strategy can’t come soon enough,” said Dennis. “Britain might have some of the safest roads by international standards, but on average four people are still killed and 76 seriously injured every single day. That’s an unacceptable number of lives being ruined or cut short."
Such thinking has been echoed by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents; senior policy manager, Rebecca Guy, explained how: “[the] strategy signals a renewed determination to tackle preventable road harm. It must now be delivered effectively, with sufficient investment and support, so its measures have [a] real impact on our roads.”
