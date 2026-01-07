New Road Safety Strategy aims to cut UK casualty numbers in half

Compulsory eye and cognitive tests for the over 70s, mandatory minimum learning periods, a reduction of the drink-drive limit, alcolocks and stricter police enforcement – these are all elements of the Government’s new Road Safety Strategy which aims to halve roadgoing fatalities by 2035.

The official “radical” list of reforms comes well over a year after Labour announced it would draft the first new strategy to improve road safety in over a decade. With roadgoing casualties having only declined by seven per cent since 2015, despite all of the improvements in car active safety tech, road safety campaigners have described the plan as “long overdue”.

Restrictions for older and younger drivers

Headlining the sweeping changes is the introduction of mandatory eye tests for elderly drivers. With those over 70 accounting for one in four drivers killed in 2024, motorsists in their seventies or older will be required to undergo an eye examination every three years to determine whether they are fit to drive. The Government says it will also consult on potentially introducing cognitive tests for older drivers, although these will need to be developed first.

It’s not just older drivers that are in the firing line; the Government says it will consult on a minimum learning period for new drivers, as statistics suggest one in five novice motorists are involved in an accident within a year of passing their test.