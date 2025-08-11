None for the road! Drink-drive limit set to be slashed

Drink-drive limits in the UK are set to become even stricter, meaning drivers will be able to consume less alcohol before being prosecuted. The move is part of a wider effort by the Government to reduce fatalities on the nation’s roads.

A Labour source said: “At the end of the last Labour government, the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads was at a record low, but numbers have remained stubbornly high under successive Conservative governments.”

The latest figures showed that there were 6,310 casualties in 2023 as a result of drunk driving, with 260 individuals sadly losing their lives. While these numbers do represent a slight drop over the previous year, figures have remained relatively consistent since 2010 bar anomalies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as reducing the limit for drink-driving, which currently sits at 80 micrograms per 100ml of blood, ministers have also suggested that the Government is considering adopting EU safety regulations, which could bring more restrictions when it comes to driving under the influence.

One of the central elements of the EU’s GSR2 safety regulations is requiring all new cars to be compatible with alcolocks when they leave the factory; these devices could become mandatory for repeat drink-drive offenders and would prevent the ignition being started if the driver does not pass a test on the breathalyser built into the device.