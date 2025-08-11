Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

None for the road! Drink-drive limit set to be slashed

The limit for blood-alcohol content could soon drop below the current 80mg per 100ml

By:Tom Jervis
11 Aug 2025
Car keys next to an alcoholic drink

Drink-drive limits in the UK are set to become even stricter, meaning drivers will be able to consume less alcohol before being prosecuted. The move is part of a wider effort by the Government to reduce fatalities on the nation’s roads.

A Labour source said: “At the end of the last Labour government, the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads was at a record low, but numbers have remained stubbornly high under successive Conservative governments.”

The latest figures showed that there were 6,310 casualties in 2023 as a result of drunk driving, with 260 individuals sadly losing their lives. While these numbers do represent a slight drop over the previous year, figures have remained relatively consistent since 2010 bar anomalies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as reducing the limit for drink-driving, which currently sits at 80 micrograms per 100ml of blood, ministers have also suggested that the Government is considering adopting EU safety regulations, which could bring more restrictions when it comes to driving under the influence.

One of the central elements of the EU’s GSR2 safety regulations is requiring all new cars to be compatible with alcolocks when they leave the factory; these devices could become mandatory for repeat drink-drive offenders and would prevent the ignition being started if the driver does not pass a test on the breathalyser built into the device.

Such changes to drink-drive laws have been welcomed with open arms from the likes of road safety charities and motoring associations alike. IAM RoadSmart’s director of policy and standards, Nicholas Lyes, called the upcoming road safety strategy a “step in the right direction,” saying that “we support reducing the drink drive limit in England and Wales alongside measures to target drug driving”.

However, the RAC’s head of policy, Simon Williams, explained how “Government data for Scotland suggests merely reducing the legal drink-drive limit isn’t enough. A significant number of drink-drive offences are committed by reoffenders, so tackling the risk associated with habitual drink-drivers is crucial.” 

Williams went on, saying: “Motorists [the RAC has] surveyed are supportive of repeat offenders having alcolocks fitted to their vehicles to stop them driving over the limit. Greater scope for the police to deal with drug-drivers more quickly would also be very welcome."

Outside of the changes outlined above, the Government is also said to be making sight-test rules for over-70s drivers stricter, meaning you could lose your licence if you fail. Penalty points for passengers not wearing a seatbelt may also be introduced.

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

