Bad vision, no licence: Driver eyesight rules to tighten for over-70s

Drivers aged over 70 could face losing their licence if they fail their tri-annual eyesight test under new rules to reduce the number of fatalities on UK roads.

The proposed changes are set to be published in the autumn as part of a new road safety strategy alongside other measures such as a reduction in drink-drive limits. They come months after a senior coroner declared the UK’s current eyesight rules to be “ineffective and unsafe”.

A Government source told The Times that, “In no other circumstance would we accept 1,600 people dying, with thousands more seriously injured, costing the NHS more than £2 billion per year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“This Labour Government will deliver the first Road Safety Strategy in a decade, imposing tougher penalties on those breaking the law, protecting road users and restoring order to our roads”.

In April, HM Senior Coroner for Lancashire Dr James Adeley presented a report to the Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, showcasing what he described as evidence of the UK’s current licensing regulations being the “laxest in Europe”.

Adeley contacted the Department for Transport following an inquest in which four pedestrians were killed in three separate incidents after being hit by older drivers who had failed to report their decaying eyesight to the DVLA.