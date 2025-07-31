Labour could soon mandate breathalysers and black boxes on all new cars following a rise in drink and drug-driving deaths in the UK. Almost 400 people lost their lives in 2023 following a collision involving someone under the influence.

The latest statistics from the Department for Transport show that while the number of people who died as a result of drink driving dipped slightly year-on-year by 14 per cent to a still-significant 260, the number who lost their lives as a result of drug driving rose significantly by 38 per cent to 124 in 2023.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Against a backdrop of such grisly statistics, Labour is considering adopting the EU’s latest GSR2 car safety regulations, which could see the likes of alcolocks (essentially breathalysers that prevent those under the influence from driving), black boxes (which log details such as speed and inputs in the event of a crash) and drowsiness alerts all becoming mandatory in new cars.

As of July 2024, all new cars in the EU are required to have been designed with the necessary preparations for an alcolock to be retroactively installed. A black box, however, must be installed from the point of purchase, with existing models expected to receive these updates by July 2026.