“Troubling” drink and drug-driving deaths could mean mandatory breathalysers and black boxes
Almost 400 people died as a result of drink and drug-driving last year, and the government is considering introducing tougher regulations as a result
Labour could soon mandate breathalysers and black boxes on all new cars following a rise in drink and drug-driving deaths in the UK. Almost 400 people lost their lives in 2023 following a collision involving someone under the influence.
The latest statistics from the Department for Transport show that while the number of people who died as a result of drink driving dipped slightly year-on-year by 14 per cent to a still-significant 260, the number who lost their lives as a result of drug driving rose significantly by 38 per cent to 124 in 2023.
Against a backdrop of such grisly statistics, Labour is considering adopting the EU’s latest GSR2 car safety regulations, which could see the likes of alcolocks (essentially breathalysers that prevent those under the influence from driving), black boxes (which log details such as speed and inputs in the event of a crash) and drowsiness alerts all becoming mandatory in new cars.
As of July 2024, all new cars in the EU are required to have been designed with the necessary preparations for an alcolock to be retroactively installed. A black box, however, must be installed from the point of purchase, with existing models expected to receive these updates by July 2026.
The Government says that mirroring the EU’s regulations, while not obligatory as part of Brexit negotiations, would streamline production between left and right-hand-drive markets, thus helping drive prices down while also improving safety. This has been rebutted by the Conservative opposition, with former party leader, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, accusing Labour of “incrementally moving back towards the European Union”.
Regardless, director of policy and standards at road safety charity IAMRoadSmart, Nicholas Lyes, said that “While the latest drink-drive-related fatality figures have declined compared to the previous year, the trend over the past decade is troubling and shows that we are stuck in a dangerous rut.”
Lyes called on the Government to “redouble [its] efforts on enforcement, providing the police with the necessary tools to clamp down on drink drivers, while reviewing our approach to both first-time and repeat offenders”.
Labour’s plans to introduce GSR2 regulations and thus things such as alcolocks is also something supported by the likes of the RAC, which has previously called for their introduction for repeat offenders.
The RAC’s spokesperson, Rod Dennis, said: “We've consistently been calling for a change in approach when it comes to reducing alcohol-related road deaths, as it’s clear the status quo isn’t working.
“Since 2022 we have urged the Government to consider mandating all new vehicles have interfaces that allow alcolocks to be fitted easily,” Dennis continued. “We are also supportive of police being given the powers to immediately disqualify any driver who fails a drink or drugs test at the roadside.”
