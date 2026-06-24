Cars are supposed to be smarter than ever these days, but safety experts are calling for new standards to better determine the accuracy of the latest driver-assistance tech. The move comes after they found cars are misreading road signs or displaying the wrong speed limit as much as a quarter of the time.

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Intelligent speed assist (ISA) is one of the several advanced driver-assistance systems that the European Union has required be fitted to every new car sold on the continent since 2024, as part of its GSR2 safety regulations. Its job is to communicate the prevailing speed limit to the driver and alert them when it changes, using built-in cameras to read road signs and/or GPS data. The aim is to reduce collisions and injury by getting people to stay within the posted speed limit.

The EU mandates that ISA systems are tested over a variety of roads and a total of 250 miles. To be approved, the system must recognise the correct speed limit for at least 90 per cent of the distance covered and must be able to display the new speed limit within at least two seconds of the vehicle passing the road sign.

However, a new study by Thatcham Research examined the gaps between how ADAS tech is evaluated for approval in the UK and Europe, and how it performs in the real world. The team spent more than three weeks driving an MG ZS, BMW i5 and Tesla Model Y on a wide variety of roads and in different environments, covering a little over 4,500 miles in the process.