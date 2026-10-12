The original Mini-based Moke might be long dead, but a new and unrelated company called Moke has been making a revived, electric version for the last few years, which is now available in overhauled Mk2 form.

The Moke Mk2 might look just like the version it replaced, and by extension the OG Mini Moke made famous by sixties TV series The Prisoner, but it’s very different underneath. There’s a much larger-capacity 23.5kWh battery, for instance, nearly doubling the car’s range from 55 miles to 106.

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At the same time, the port for the 6.6kW on-board charger has been relocated to the rear of the Moke. It makes for a 20 to 80 per cent charge in about two hours, and that’s as quick as it gets - there’s no rapid charging functionality. Not that the Moke Mk2 is really a vehicle for big road trips.

Its single electric motor develops 44bhp (similar to the original petrol-powered Mini Mokes) and 100Nm of torque, providing leisurely acceleration and a top speed of 50mph.

There isn’t a great deal of weather protection, either, although we’re assuming the basic canvas hood of the Mk1 is retained to keep you dry if there’s a light shower on the way back from your day at the beach. You won’t need to cart all your valuables down to the shore, at least, because there’s a lockable 86-litre storage compartment at the front.

The cabin, as you might expect, is disarmingly simple, featuring a large, analogue speedometer and a control panel with a rotary drive selector in the middle. There’s a basic sound system, USB-C ports and a 12-volt power outlet. Making life for passengers a little better than before, there are now cup-holders in the back and wider footwells.

The colour palette has been broadened and now incorporates hues you could previously only choose in the US, including Sonoma Red and Laguna Blue.

Like the Moke it replaces, the new version isn’t cheap considering its specs and rather limited use case. A UK price hasn’t been confirmed, but a pre-tax price of 35,000 Euros would point to it landing in a similar territory to the £36,200 outgoing version.

Still, if it costs the same amount and is improved in pretty much every way, you can tell yourself it's good value. And if it’s a sunny enough day, you might not care how much you spent on it. Maybe.

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