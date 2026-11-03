Barclays triggers early payouts to car finance scandal victims, but not all of them

Barclays has announced it will make early settlement offers to some of those affected by the ongoing car finance scandal. This comes as the official redress scheme is currently partially suspended while waiting for the outcome of legal challenges from both lenders and consumer action groups; most consumers are being forced to wait until at least the second half of next year for their share of £9 billion worth of payouts.

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Reports suggest that early payouts will only account for a small fraction of the £430 million Barclays Partner Finance has set aside for redress. Exactly which customers will receive an offer has not yet been confirmed, but sources tied to Sky News suggest that they will likely be what’s known as ‘Johnson’ cases.

Such a name derives from Marcus Johnson whose Supreme Court case ultimately helped define the framework for who is and who isn’t eligible for car finance compensation. Johnson’s case involved not only a discretionary commission arrangement – the basis which involves undisclosed commission and on which most car finance claims are made – but also dealer commission that constituted at least 50 per cent of the total cost of credit and 22.5 per cent of the loan itself.