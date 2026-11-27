The number of deer being hit by cars reached a six-year high in 2026. That’s according to the AA, which claims the number of collisions its Accident Assist service attended during rutting season this year constituted a 46 per cent rise since 2021.

The AA says it attended 284 deer collisions between 14 September and 13 November. This marks a slight increase from the 273 incidents that occurred in 2025, and a huge leap from the 195 reported in 2021. So far in 2026, the AA says it’s seen around 1,400 deer collisions which, it’s keen to point out, only represents a snapshot of the overall number which have occurred throughout the year.

Such a boom in the number of deer-related collisions coincides with a rise in the UK’s overall deer population; it’s estimated there are currently between two and three million wild deer living in the UK, up from only around 450,000 half a century ago. The population has been rising steadily over the decades, but a pause in culling due to the Covid-19 pandemic allowed the number of deer to grow even more rapidly.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With this in mind, the British Deer Society is keen to point out that rutting season is no longer the only period in which you’ll commonly spot deer on the roads. The charity’s technical advisor, Charles Smith-Jones, warned: “There is no absolutely safe period. Motorists can encounter deer on the roads at any time of day or night, sometimes even in built-up areas where they might least expect to see them.”

If you spot a deer while driving, AA Accident Assist managing director Tim Rankin says the best advice is to “brake firmly while maintaining control”.

Rankin explained: “Swerving to avoid an animal could result in a far more serious collision. Darker mornings and evenings can make deer harder to spot, particularly on rural roads and through woodland. We would encourage drivers to reduce their speed in areas where deer may be present and remember that where there is one deer, others may follow.”

The British Deer Society estimates around 40,000 deer are killed or seriously injured on UK roads every year. At the same time, analysis of Department for Transport data revealed that between 2021 and 2025, 1,939 people were killed or seriously injured in 1,503 animal-related accidents.

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...