Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Hyundai Tucson mega test in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we test the Hyundai Tucson against the Ford Kuga and Vauxhall Grandland, plus we drive the latest VW Golf

by: Pete Baiden
24 Jul 2024
Auto Express Issue 1,841

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a mega test as the revamped Hyundai Tucson goes up against the Ford Kuga and Vauxhall Grandland to find the mid-size SUV king.

We also hit the road in the updated Volkswagen Golf to discover whether the hatchback legend is now back to its best following some harsh criticism.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus we have a scoop on Fiat’s answer to the Nissan Qashqai and take closer look at spy shots of the forthcoming all-electric Ford Puma.

In the drives section we hit the road in the rebooted Kia Picanto, try out Ford’s brutal 447bhp Mustang Dark Horse and go off road in the hardcore Isuzu D-Max Mudmaster.

If all that wasn’t enough, we also turn back the clock to get behind the wheel of the classic Land Rover Defender.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! 

Ways to read auto express

Ways to read auto express

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Skip advert
Advertisement
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The arrival of sub-£20k electric cars can't come soon enough
Opinion - Citroen e-C3
Opinion

The arrival of sub-£20k electric cars can't come soon enough

Mike Rutherford thinks that pure electric cars are still struggling to win over the hearts and minds of buyers
21 Jul 2024
Best small SUVs to buy 2024
Best small SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans

Best small SUVs to buy 2024

There's a huge range of small SUVs out there, so we’ve picked out the very best
22 Jul 2024
New Kia Sportage facelift caught on camera at the Nurburgring
Kia Sportage facelift spyshot 1
News

New Kia Sportage facelift caught on camera at the Nurburgring

Kia’s big-selling mid-size SUV is about to get a makeover for 2025
19 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content