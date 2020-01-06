Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New BMW 1 Series uncovered in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we take a closer look at the new BMW 1 Series and drive the latest Skoda Superb

by: Pete Baiden
6 Jun 2024
Auto Express Issue 1,834

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the new BMW 1 Series, which has been updated with a bold new look and some groundbreaking interior tech.

We also hit the road in the new Skoda Superb to see if the popular hatch remains one of the best family cars money can buy.

Plus, we have the lowdown on the new Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport and have all the latest on Cadillac’s plans for a UK return.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the updated Porsche Taycan in the UK, try out the hot Cupra Born VZ and test the latest Lexus UX 300h.

If that wasn’t enough we have an all-electric SUV shootout as the new Peugeot E-3008 goes head-to-head with Skoda Enyaq Coupe.

