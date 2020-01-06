Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Dacia Duster driven in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we try out the new Dacia Duster and take a closer look at the MINI Aceman

by: Pete Baiden
25 Apr 2024
Auto Express Issue 1,828

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we hit the road in the all-new Dacia Duster to see if it to stays true to its value roots.

We also take a closer look at the new MINI Aceman, which arrives to sit between the smaller Cooper and larger Countryman in the British’s brand growing range.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we have the lowdown on the new bold-looking Vauxhall Grandland and reveal the new seven-seat Citroen C3 Aircross.

In the drives section we get to grips with the Porsche Macan Electric, try out the classy new Audi A3 Sportback and take a turn behind the wheel of the drop-top Mercedes CLE Cabriolet.

If that wasn’t enough, we have an SUV showdown as the MINI Countryman goes head-to-head with the Volvo XC40.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! 

Ways to read auto express

Ways to read auto express

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Skip advert
Advertisement
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Skoda Fabia goes for bigger slice of supermini sales with 2024 updates
Skoda fabia front 3/4
News

Skoda Fabia goes for bigger slice of supermini sales with 2024 updates

Skoda has given its Fabia updated powertrains and equipment
22 Apr 2024
New Audi A3 facelift 2024 review: big improvements for the premium hatch
Audi A3 facelift - front
Road tests

New Audi A3 facelift 2024 review: big improvements for the premium hatch

The updated Audi A3 hasn’t been revolutionised, but is thoroughly improved thanks to a set of small but impactful improvements
22 Apr 2024
New Vauxhall Grandland 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details
Vauxhall Grandland 2024 - front
News

New Vauxhall Grandland 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

Consider this a new era for Vauxhall, because the step between this new EV and ICE model and the last Grandland it replaces is huge
22 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content